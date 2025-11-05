A resurfaced interview clip featuring Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has reignited discussion about her strained relationship with co-star David Harbour, after allegations of bullying and inappropriate conduct emerged earlier this year.

The footage, in which Brown awkwardly avoids naming Harbour as her wedding officiant, has since gone viral—revealing what fans now see as an early sign of tension.

The Enola Holmes actress appeared uneasy when asked about Harbour officiating her wedding, a role she ultimately gave to Matthew Modine, who portrayed the sinister Dr Brenner, famously known as 'Papa,' in the Netflix series.

The 'Villain' Who Officiated Her Wedding

In a poetic twist, Modine, who portrayed Brown's on-screen father and manipulative doctor Dr Brenner, conducted her wedding in May 2024. Fans have subsequently pointed out the irony of the 'villain' playing a sentimental role in the actress's real-life feat.

Modine called the event 'beautiful and deeply emotional,' adding that it was 'an honour to see Millie begin her next chapter.'

According to insiders quoted by RadarOnline, Brown's choice was deliberate: 'Matthew has always been a stabilising force for her on set. He treated her like family.'

Resurfaced Interview Hints at Strain

The renewed speculation follows the circulation of a March 2024 revisited interview, in which Brown appeared visibly uneasy when asked if Harbour would officiate her wedding to Jake Bongiovi. The actress paused before laughing off the suggestion and naming Modine instead.

Social media users have since dissected the footage, interpreting her hesitation as a reflection of behind-the-scenes unease.

The clip gained renewed attention after news surfaced of an alleged legal complaint Brown filed against Harbour, leading Netflix to conduct an internal review quietly.

Observers now see her behaviour as a possible indication of behind-the-scenes stress.

Allegations Against David Harbour

The footage has surfaced amid significant allegations that Brown made a legal complaint against Harbour before filming the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

According to reports, the complaint alleged 'bullying and inappropriate behaviour,' causing Netflix to launch an internal investigation that lasted many months.

While no formal disciplinary punishment was disclosed, many insiders stated that the studio took the matter 'very seriously' and assigned separate promotional roles to both performers.

Harbour has not publicly responded to the allegations; however, his representative has previously denied any misconduct.

Past Remarks Reconsidered

Harbour's previous comments on Brown have also sparked further scrutiny. In a few interviews, the actor described their relationship as 'special' and expressed a 'deep protective affection' because he 'knew her when she was so young.'

The statements were perceived as paternal and kind at the time, but some now believe they breached professional bounds.

Social media users have questioned whether the tone of Harbour's interviews blurred the line between mentorship and overfamiliarity, particularly as Brown evolved from a child actress to an adult star.

Fans React: Between Admiration and Disillusionment

Reaction among Stranger Things fans remains divided. Some expressed sadness over the fallout between the show's key duo, while others praised Brown's quiet assertion of control. 'She's reclaiming her narrative,' one fan commented on X, adding that her decision to have Modine officiate symbolised 'turning pain into empowerment.'

Harbour has kept a low profile since the controversy, focusing on upcoming film projects. Brown, meanwhile, has moved forward with her Florence by Mills brand and several new screen ventures, underscoring her determination to separate her personal growth from past controversies.

'Millie always looked up to him as a father figure; it's sad if this is how things ended,' remarked an avid fan. Others applauded her for 'taking control' of her personal life and establishing limits in her profession.

A Defining Transition

As Stranger Things prepares for its final season, Brown's personal and professional choices mark a decisive break from her early years in the industry.

Her choice of Modine—the man who once embodied her character's tormentor—now stands as a metaphor for reclaiming control from a world that blurred the lines between mentorship and manipulation.

In choosing the so-called 'villain' to officiate her wedding, Millie Bobby Brown may have rewritten her own story: from being protected to protecting herself.