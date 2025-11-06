Miss Universe President Raul Rocha Cantú has become the focus of international attention after publicly confronting Nawat Itsaragrisil, the Thai founder of Miss Grand International (MGI) and director of Miss Universe Thailand. The controversy erupted after Nawat was filmed scolding Miss Mexico 2025, Fátima Bosch, during a sashing ceremony in Bangkok.

Raul Rocha: The Businessman Behind Miss Universe

Raul Rocha Cantú is a Mexican entrepreneur and investor who rose to international prominence in 2024 when he became President and co-owner of the Miss Universe Organisation (MUO). Alongside Thai business magnate Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, Rocha oversees the global operations of one of the world's most recognisable beauty brands.

Before his pageant career, Rocha built his reputation through Legacy Holding and CYMSA, companies involved in industrial and commercial ventures in Mexico and abroad. His professional background has shaped his approach to leadership, emphasising integrity, respect, and inclusive representation.

According to the MUO's mission statement, Rocha aims to 'transform lives' and 'create prosperity' with 'no distinctions', a philosophy that has resonated throughout his recent decisions.

The Incident That Sparked Global Debate

The controversy unfolded during a Miss Universe pre-event in Bangkok, Thailand, attended by contestants from around the world. Nawat Itsaragrisil, who was helping coordinate the local events, reportedly reprimanded Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch for declining a promotional activity. Witnesses said he raised his voice, calling her 'dumb' in front of others, prompting questions about whether Miss Mexico would quit the pageant.

Footage of the exchange spread rapidly across X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok, with millions of users condemning the public humiliation.

Several contestants were seen leaving the venue in protest, while others expressed solidarity online using hashtags such as #RespectMissMexico and #YouNeedToStop.

Following widespread backlash, the Miss Universe Organisation released a statement reaffirming its commitment to contestant dignity. Rocha, as president, personally addressed the situation, criticising Nawat's behaviour as unacceptable and calling for accountability within the pageant community.

'You Need To Stop': The Message Heard Around the World

In a video message later shared on social media, Rocha directed his comments toward Nawat Itsaragrisil, saying: 'You need to stop. Every woman in the world deserves respect.' His words quickly gained traction across global media platforms, turning into a viral catchphrase symbolising respect and reform in the pageant industry.

Following his statement, Rocha reportedly ordered restrictions on Nawat's involvement in upcoming Miss Universe events. Management responsibilities in Thailand were reassigned to MUO Chief Executive Officer Mario Búcaro, ensuring that all future activities adhered to organisational standards.

Pageant analysts have described Rocha's response as one of the strongest disciplinary actions in Miss Universe's recent history.

Miss Universe's Public Image and Industry Repercussions

Rocha's decisive response has been widely discussed within global pageant circles. His intervention signals a shift toward stricter oversight and accountability within international competitions. The Miss Universe Organisation has faced increased scrutiny in recent years, and this incident underscores its renewed focus on contestant welfare and professional conduct.

Pageant observers in the UK and Mexico noted that Rocha's handling of the issue reflects a broader movement to modernise global pageantry, prioritising equality, ethics, and cultural respect.

As the Miss Universe 2025 coronation approaches later this month in Thailand, all eyes are on Rocha and his leadership as he works to ensure the competition proceeds with fairness and dignity.