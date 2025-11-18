Billy Ray Cyrus is reportedly taking a closer look at Elizabeth Hurley's past after a decades-old photograph featuring the actress and Ghislaine Maxwell resurfaced online, prompting tabloid speculation about her former social circles.

According to unnamed sources quoted in IBTimes UK, the 64-year-old singer has grown 'unsettled' by renewed public scrutiny and has allegedly encouraged Hurley to explore counselling as they consider the future of their relationship.

The report stresses that Hurley, 60, has never been accused of wrongdoing and that no evidence links her to Maxwell beyond attending the same party nearly 30 years ago. Neither Cyrus nor Hurley has commented publicly, leaving the claims unverified.

Resurfaced Photo Sparks Concern, Tabloid Claims

Cyrus' concerns reportedly intensified after an old photograph resurfaced showing Hurley at a mid-1990s party attended by a group that included Ghislaine Maxwell. Photo. Cyrus was unsettled by the renewed attention given to the decades-old photo and its historical context.

The publication alleges that Cyrus is 'head over heels' for Hurley but has begun to reflect on her highly public social life during the 1990s and early 2000s. Unnamed insiders quoted by the tabloid say Cyrus wants Hurley to be 'fully transparent' as their relationship becomes more serious.

She is not accused of any involvement, and there is no indication that she had knowledge of or proximity to their crimes. There is no evidence of any connection beyond the decades-old party photograph.

Hurley's Past Relationships Highlighted in Report

Hurley's well-documented relationship history has long been a subject of media interest. She dated actor Hugh Grant for 13 years and later entered a relationship with American businessman Steve Bing. Both relationships were widely covered at the time, and neither has been a source of controversy beyond their public nature.

Cyrus, characterised in the report as a 'small town' figure with more traditional values, is attempting to understand Hurley's background before progressing towards a potential engagement. Cyrus has sometimes felt 'out of his depth' navigating Hurley's celebrity world and its longstanding circle of high-profile friends and associates.

Recent public outings have shown the pair together at several events throughout the year, prompting speculation about the seriousness of their relationship. However, neither Hurley nor Cyrus has discussed their private life publicly or addressed the ongoing rumours.

Speculation Around Counselling and Future Plans

Cyrus and Hurley have discussed participating in couples counselling, with Cyrus reportedly hoping to gain clarity and reassurance following his own turbulent period.

Cyrus's interest in counselling is not linked to a specific incident but to a desire to avoid misunderstandings before making further commitments.

IBTimes notes there is no independently verified information confirming that counselling has taken place or that the couple are preparing for engagement.

As of now, all claims originate solely from tabloid reporting. Without comment from Cyrus, Hurley or their representatives, the status of their relationship and whether counselling has been considered remains unconfirmed.