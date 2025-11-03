British actress Elizabeth Hurley, 60, and American singer Billy Ray Cyrus, 64, are sparking fresh wedding rumours after reports suggested the pair are planning a surprise Las Vegas ceremony over the Christmas holidays.

According to Globe Magazine, the couple have been 'inseparable' since early 2025 — but with no public confirmation from either star, fans remain divided on whether a wedding is really on the cards.

Christmas Elopement Rumours Sweep Hollywood

The Globe claims that Hurley and Cyrus have been 'seriously talking about marriage' and could elope before year-end. An unnamed insider told the outlet that Hurley 'wants to shock everyone' with a spur-of-the-moment Vegas wedding, calling her 'a romantic rebel who loves doing the unexpected'.

Cyrus, best known for his hit Achy Breaky Heart, reportedly sees Hurley as his soulmate and credits her with helping him 'rebuild confidence' following a painful breakup.

Las Vegas weddings have long been a celebrity favourite, from Elvis Presley's 1967 nuptials to Britney Spears' infamous 55-hour marriage in 2004. But as of November 2025, no verifiable evidence supports claims of an imminent Hurley–Cyrus wedding.

The couple first confirmed their romance with an Instagram post on Easter Sunday 2025. However, neither Hurley nor Cyrus has publicly verified the relationship, and no such post appears on their official accounts.

'Liz has a wild streak and loves the idea of doing something unexpected,' the source reportedly told Globe.

Social Media Silence Fuels Mystery

The supposed romance reportedly began around Easter 2025, when Globe claimed Cyrus had posted a photo tagged 'Happy Easter ♥️' with Hurley. A review of both celebrities' verified Instagram accounts shows no such post, and no mainstream media outlet has verified the story.

Still, the rumours continue to trend online, with fans debating whether the story is a playful publicity stunt or a genuine love story. Hurley's team has remained silent, while Cyrus has kept his focus on new music projects.

Cyrus' Divorce and Relationship Speculation

Billy Ray Cyrus finalised his divorce from Australian singer Firerose earlier in 2025 after a brief and highly publicised marriage, and has confirmed the divorce proceedings.

Globe alleges that Hurley encouraged Cyrus to reconcile with his daughter Miley, saying her influence 'brought the family closer.' No official statements from either Cyrus or Hurley support this claim.

Fans have since speculated about their connection after the pair were spotted attending similar industry events, but representatives for both stars have declined to comment on the rumours.

Wedding Talk Remains Unconfirmed

While Globe frames the possible elopement as imminent, mainstream entertainment publications have not corroborated those details.

As of publication, neither Hurley nor Cyrus has confirmed an engagement. Hurley recently wrapped filming on an independent British romantic comedy, while Cyrus is planning a 2026 concert tour and new album release.

Without direct confirmation, the Las Vegas wedding story remains an unverified tabloid report — but its intrigue continues to captivate audiences across both sides of the Atlantic.