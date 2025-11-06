Elizabeth Hurley is reportedly preparing to marry Billy Ray Cyrus, undeterred by controversy surrounding the country singer's recent divorce from Firerose, which included allegations of 'extreme abuse' and controlling behaviour.

Insiders claim Hurley, 59, believes in Cyrus's redemption and is standing by him as he works to rebuild his image. Their whirlwind romance has now reached the point of wedding plans — a festive Las Vegas ceremony that friends say reflects both stars' desire for 'joy over spectacle.'

A Las Vegas Wedding Plan

The pair is rumoured to be considering a Christmas wedding in Las Vegas, a move that reflects their fun, spontaneous personalities. Hurley, who has long been noted for her elegance and traditional manner, is allegedly said to prefer a simple wedding that focuses on joy and love rather than spectacle.

'She's had the glamour, the red carpets, and the media circus,' one source said. 'Now she wants something intimate and meaningful, just them, a few friends, and Elvis officiating.'

The pair reportedly plan to exchange vows before a handful of guests, symbolising a new start for both after turbulent personal chapters.

A Romance Born from Second Chances

Hurley and Cyrus are said to have become close after meeting on the set of their 2022 holiday comedy Christmas in Paradise. Their friendship reportedly grew stronger over time, finally blossoming into romance after Cyrus' divorce from Miley Cyrus, formerly known as Miley Stewart, earlier this year.

Sources reported that the pair are now 'inseparable' and eager to make their relationship official. 'Liz says she's found her soulmate,' one insider said. 'They've both been through heartbreak and believe this is their fresh start.'

Firerose Fallout and 'Extreme Abuse' Claims

Cyrus's recent breakup from Firerose is one of the most publicised splits in Hollywood in 2024. Court documents released earlier this year said the singer exposed Firerose to 'extreme psychological abuse,' authoritative behaviour, and verbal harassment.

While Cyrus has not replied to the allegations in detail, the dispute has placed a cloud over his image, which Hurley's friends fear may follow her. 'Liz has read the reports,' said a source, 'but she insists Billy is not like that with her. She sees a gentle, wounded man trying to make amends.'

Friends Urge Caution

Despite the couple's romantic media publicity, Hurley's acquaintances are concerned that she is rushing into marriage. Several people have reportedly urged her not to ignore Cyrus' troubled history.

'Her friends adore her and want her happy,' one insider explained, 'but they think she's being too trusting. Billy's past relationships haven't exactly ended smoothly.'

Others close to Hurley believe her caring demeanour drives her desire to 'fix' Cyrus, a potentially risky combination.

A Man on a Mission to Change

Insiders close to Cyrus say he has been working hard to improve his life. Following his divorce, he allegedly sought counselling and worked to repair family relationships, especially with his estranged daughter Miley Cyrus.

'Billy's been through hell and back,' one source said. 'Liz came into his life at the right time. She's been a grounding force, and he genuinely wants to be better for her.'

Public Scrutiny and Private Conviction

Their relationship has attracted significant interest online, with many social media users questioning Hurley's decision to proceed so soon after Cyrus' scandal. Those closest to her, however, insist she remains unshaken.

'Liz is used to the spotlight,' said an insider. 'She's confident in her choices and refuses to let gossip define her happiness.'

Love as a Part of Healing

As the pair prepare for their next chapter, those who know Hurley best describe her as 'blissfully happy' and optimistic that love can transcend the chaos.

'She's seen the worst of fame and still believes in the best of people,' an insider concluded. 'She truly believes Billy has changed, and she wants to be part of his healing.'