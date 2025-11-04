British actress Elizabeth Hurley and American country star Billy Ray Cyrus are reportedly taking the proactive step of couples therapy, only months into their relationship.

According to insiders quoted by The National Enquirer, the pair are 'deeply committed' but keen to resolve tensions stirred by renewed tabloid focus on Hurley's well-documented romantic history — a subject said to have left Cyrus 'unsettled but determined to make things work.'

Wild Memories Stir Trouble

According to insiders, the couple's decision to seek therapy arises from revived tabloid interest in Hurley's so-called 'wild years'. Reports describing her former high-profile romances, including those with Hugh Grant and Shane Warne, are said to have caused stress between her and Cyrus.

Cyrus is reported to like Hurley's charisma and strength, but acquaintances say he has been surprised by the intensity of scrutiny around her personal history. 'Billy had no idea how public Liz's past was until it was brought up again,' one insider told via The National Enquirer.

The revived stories reportedly sparked 'serious conversations' between the two, prompting Cyrus to recommend treatment as a means to address the emotional consequences and prevent misunderstandings.

Falling Fast: The Couple's Whirlwind Romance

Hurley and Cyrus met on the set of an independent film in 2022, and what started as an unlikely friendship quickly turned into a relationship. The couple apparently made their romance public early this year, making it one of Hollywood's most unexpected relationships of 2025.

Those close to them describe their connection as 'intense but affectionate,' with both stars keen to find long-term companionship following years of personal transformation. Cyrus, who recently divorced his wife of nearly three decades, Tish Cyrus, has apparently found Hurley's free-spirited personality both appealing and challenging.

'Liz brought excitement back into Billy's life,' an insider explained. 'But it's also made him confront parts of her past that don't sit easily with him.'

Therapy as a Modern Relationship Tool

Despite speculation of troubles, insiders believe that seeking treatment is a proactive, constructive step rather than a portent of impending doom. 'They're not on the rocks,' a source clarified. 'Billy just wants to make sure they build something real and grounded, not swept up in fame or nostalgia.'

Couples therapy, according to the source, is designed to assist the couple in better understanding each other's backgrounds and communication patterns. Both celebs apparently agreed that seeking outside advice might help them navigate their public lives without allowing external expectations to cause unnecessary anxiety.

Hurley is Rewriting the Narrative

Hurley finds the renewed focus on her past an unwanted reminder of how easily outdated narratives label women in the entertainment industry. Friends claim the actress stays consistent and 'unapologetically herself,' preferring to focus on her current work and personal development.

'She's lived a full life and is proud of it,' claimed one insider. 'But she also doesn't want that history to be weaponised against her relationship with Billy.'

A Commitment to Move Forward

Despite the fuss, Hurley and Cyrus are reportedly enthusiastic about their future. Friends believe therapy is helping them establish limits and achieve balance in the midst of their opposing lifestyles.

'Billy's more grounded and prefers a quieter life, while Liz has always been the life of the party,' a source told. 'They're learning to meet halfway.'

As the couple continues to face public scrutiny, individuals close to them insist that their love is real. 'They know people are watching, but they're focused on each other,' a source informed. 'Therapy isn't a last resort, it's their way of making sure this relationship lasts.'

Both stars are said to see the process as an investment in their future together rather than damage control.