Actor Mark Ruffalo has traded his gamma-irradiated muscles for a megaphone, launching a scathing verbal assault on the wealthiest tier of American society. The Avengers star, known for his activism as much as his blockbuster roles, has ignited a fierce debate after claiming that 'white people' and billionaires are the true drivers of crime in the United States, rather than the immigrants often vilified in political rhetoric.

While the footage has circulated recently, the comments stem from a passionate appearance at a protest earlier this year. The actor's remarks have struck a chord on both sides of the political divide, specifically his assertion that the nation needs to be 'taken back' from the ultra-rich.

Ruffalo Blames 'White People' for US Crime Surge

During an interview with the New York Immigration Coalition, the actor did not mince words when addressing the narratives surrounding immigration and safety. Wearing a hat emblazoned with the word 'Immigrant', Ruffalo argued that the demographic often blamed for societal ills is actually the one propping up the economy.

'It's time to take our country back from this extreme wealth that has its hand all over the power of the nation,' Ruffalo stated. 'And become a beautiful, burgeoning democracy that works for the people and not just for the very wealthy.'

He then pivoted to a controversial comparison regarding criminal statistics. 'If you look at the statistics, most crimes are committed by white people,' he added. The actor also emphasised that the administration of President Donald Trump was 'scapegoating' foreign-born residents to distract from the actions of the privileged class.

Why The 'No Kings' Rally in June 2025 Sparked Controversy

Ruffalo made these remarks while attending a 'No Kings' rally in New York City on Saturday, 14 June 2025.

The event was part of a nationwide day of protest organised to push back against what demonstrators called the 'authoritarian' overreach of the Trump White House.

Alongside fellow actor Ilana Glazer of Broad City, Ruffalo addressed the crowd with a speech that painted a dystopian picture of the current political landscape. He described the leadership in Washington as a collection of 'crackpots' and 'ICE brigades' who have dismantled democratic norms.

'Sadly, today Donald Trump and the administration of billionaires, crackpots and ICE brigades have taken over,' Ruffalo told the June crowd. 'We have a king, and his court, and his beige henchmen, and they're trampling on our rights and our laws and our freedoms.'

Actor's Wealth Scrutinised Amid Anti-Billionaire Rhetoric

The actor's rhetoric targeted the specific machinery of the current government, which he claims is enriching itself at the expense of public safety. He accused the administration of making Americans less safe with their love of other kings and dictators, and the likes of Putin, Netanyahu and Kim Jong Un of the world.'

However, Ruffalo's attack on 'extreme wealth' has drawn inevitable scrutiny regarding his own financial standing. Several sources estimate the actor's net worth to be approximately £71 million ($90 million).

This contrast between his personal fortune and his condemnation of the 'very wealthy' has provided ammunition for his critics, who view the Hollywood veteran as part of the elite class he was protesting against. Critics might point to his own bank balance, but Ruffalo's message remains that while immigrants contribute billions to the US economy, it is the so-called 'kings' and their inner circles who are harming the nation.