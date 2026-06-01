There are high expectations surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) ahead of its release in November 2026. Based on recent rumours, the focus has been on gameplay, graphics and other features that gamers are eagerly awaiting. Considering it has been over a decade since GTA 5, those expectations are understandable.

One thing many have noticed from the franchise in the past is the satirical humour that came with it. This included exaggerations of politics, media, crime and pop culture, elements that arguably helped make GTA a cultural touchstone rather than simply another open-world title.

However, much has changed over the years, and current global events may no longer be as appealing. GTA 5 voice actor Jay Klaitz believes that, compared to the past, the satire and parody Rockstar Games once relied on may no longer be as effective.

'I wouldn't be surprised if a bit of the impact is taken out of GTA VI's initial landing,' Klaitz said in an interview.

Lester’s actor doesn’t think GTA 6 will have the same satirical impact as previous titles, due to how difficult today’s world has become to parody:



“It’s a different world to the one 13 years ago when the last one came out. I mean, it’s a very different world than it was even a… pic.twitter.com/IFAPjIOLtT — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) May 31, 2026

'Don't get me wrong. It's still f***ing GTA. It's going to be massive. People will lose their sh*t. It's going to be huge, obviously. But it's a different world to the one 13 years ago (...), so maybe GTA VI can't make the same splash as previous games,' the voice actor added.

To support his point, Klaitz referenced The Boys, a show that has attempted — but at times struggled — to exaggerate political and cultural extremes without reality overtaking fiction as an example. However, he was clear that this does not mean GTA 6 will encounter the same issue.

Game Developers Need To Be Creative

He expressed confidence that Rockstar Games is capable of working around this challenge. One potential aspect he believes developers can utilise is the Florida-inspired setting. He suggested this could be maximised to generate real-world headlines that lean into self-parody.

'There's a lot of the Florida Man stuff and lots of territory like that still to cover,' Klaitz admitted. 'The political spotlight often veers towards Florida, and maybe for that reason, it'll still sink its hooks into people,' he added.

Clearly, this is something that could play an important role in the success of GTA 6 once it rolls out in November. Klaitz admitted that he is unsure how receptive gamers will be, although it is unlikely to mirror the way satire featured so prominently in GTA 5.

Was This Part of Hefty GTA 6 Tab?

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick admitted that billions were spent to create Grand Theft Auto 6. The bulk of that expenditure was projected to come from the map, which has been speculated to be 2.5 times larger, photorealistic graphics, and the integration of new technology that has become far more expensive over the years.

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That larger map supports Klaitz's suggestion that developers can maximise the setting, given the amount of ground available to explore. And considering the massive sum the company has invested, it would be hard not to believe that this scale was factored into the game storyline.

For those who may not yet be aware, the plot of GTA 6 follows a modern 'Bonnie and Clyde' criminal couple starring protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. The romantic criminal duo find themselves at the centre of a state-wide conspiracy, leaving them with no choice but to find ways to survive and protect each other from corrupt factions and the law.

The satirical elements Klaitz refers to could fall somewhere along these lines. For now, gamers are more concerned with other matters, such as the suggested retail price and confirmed features GTA 6 will include. As far as questions surrounding the game's satirical impact, all that should be known by 19 November when the game is officially out.