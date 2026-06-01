Google is seeking federal approval to release up to 32 million bacteria-infected mosquitoes across Florida and California over two years, and Americans have days to object before the public comment window closes on 5 June.

The proposal, filed by Google LLC with the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under docket EPA-HQ-OPP-2025-3951, represents a continuation of localised biotech trials aimed at reducing disease-carrying pest populations.

It's part of Debug, a decade-old programme run by Alphabet subsidiary Verily that uses artificial intelligence and robotic systems to breed, sort, and release male mosquitoes infected with Wolbachia pipientis, a naturally occurring bacterium. Debug has already released more than one billion mosquitoes across four continents, but this would be its most aggressive American expansion yet.

How the Technique Targets Disease-Carrying Mosquitoes

The proposal targets Culex quinquefasciatus, the species responsible for spreading West Nile virus and St Louis encephalitis. West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the contiguous US, killing more than 130 Americans and hospitalising over 1,300 each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Debug's method works through a simple biological mechanism. Male mosquitoes carrying Wolbachia mate with wild females, but the resulting eggs never hatch. Because only female mosquitoes bite, the released males pose no direct risk to humans. The technique involves no genetic modification and no chemical pesticides. Over successive generations, the wild population shrinks as fewer viable offspring survive.

'It's a great concept, and we're putting it to real use to see if it works,' said Chad Huff, public information officer for the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District.

Results From Fresno to Singapore

The science behind the proposal isn't theoretical. An earlier Debug trial in California's Central Valley nearly eliminated mosquitoes from three test sites in Fresno County, according to findings published in Nature Biotechnology. That trial began in 2017 and showed that Verily's automated breeding and sorting systems could suppress mosquito populations at scale.

The strongest global evidence came from Singapore, where a two-year cluster-randomised trial covering more than 700,000 residents found that Wolbachia-infected mosquito releases cut the risk of symptomatic dengue by more than 70%. The study, published in The New England Journal of Medicine in February 2026, showed that female mosquito populations in treatment areas dropped sharply within three months of the first releases.

What Happens When Mosquitoes Disappear

Not everyone is convinced the benefits outweigh the unknowns. Mosquitoes serve as a food source for birds, bats, fish, frogs, and dragonflies, and critics have questioned whether collapsing wild populations in treated zones could send ripple effects through local ecosystems.

Catherine Hill, an entomologist at Purdue University, has warned that mosquitoes represent 'a large part of the biomass in many ecosystems' and that yanking them out abruptly could produce consequences scientists can't yet predict.

Debug's FAQ page states that the programme works with 'national and local governments, community leaders, and research institutes' before beginning any releases. But some observers argue that a 30-day federal comment window provides little meaningful space for independent review of a deployment at this scale.

How to Have Your Say Before the Deadline

The EPA is accepting public comments through 5 June 2026 via the Federal eRulemaking Portal at regulations.gov. Residents can search the docket number EPA-HQ-OPP-2025-3951 to read the full application and submit feedback before the agency decides whether to grant the experimental use permit.

For millions of Americans in Florida and California, the outcome will be felt in their own neighbourhoods. If approved, Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes could start arriving before many residents have even had the chance to object.