Brazilian senator Rogério Marinho, who coordinated Flávio Bolsonaro's presidential campaign, has rejected claims that Brazil's election was rigged, saying neither he nor the Liberal Party (PL) has evidence to support the allegation.

Marinho made the comments in Brasília on Wednesday, 28 October, after Bolsonaro published an open letter alleging electoral fraud and saying he would lead the opposition from the United States. Marinho said he had not been consulted about the letter, CNN Brasil reported.

The disagreement marks a public distancing by Bolsonaro's own campaign chief from his challenge to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's re-election on 25 October.

Campaign Chief Rejects Fraud Claim

According to Agência Brasil, when asked whether the election had been fraudulent, Marinho said, 'The PL cannot make that claim, nor can I, because there is no evidence to that effect.'

Marinho described Bolsonaro's letter as an outburst from someone who felt unjustly treated after losing. He also highlighted a change between versions of the document. An initial version described Bolsonaro as the 'true president-elect'; a later version published on his X account called him Brazil's 'leader.'

🚨Flávio Bolsonaro calls himself the “Leader of Brazil” in a new letter to the nation alleging election fraud and thanking President Trump and Argentine President Javier Milei after fleeing to the U.S.



“I left Brazil, but I have not abandoned Brazilians. This fight did not end… https://t.co/J6tMDo95Ug pic.twitter.com/g3cJ6AAump — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 28, 2026

Marinho suggested the change could have resulted from a drafting error. He nevertheless described Bolsonaro as a leading figure on the Brazilian right because of his electoral support.

Marinho separately accused Lula's ticket of abusing economic power. That allegation is distinct from the claim of electoral fraud, and the reporting reviewed does not establish that it demonstrates the election was rigged.

Election Results and Voting Extension

Official figures from Brazil's Superior Electoral Court show Lula won 64,256,232 votes, or 51.79% of valid ballots, against 59,826,041, or 48.21%, for Bolsonaro. Lula's margin was 4,430,191 votes.

The result was recognised by electoral authorities and the Organisation of American States. Agência Brasil also reported that the PL had recognised Lula's victory.

Bolsonaro's letter alleged that extending voting hours until 7pm enabled fraud. Supreme Federal Court justice Cristiano Zanin approved the extension after requests from both the PL and Lula's Workers' Party.

According to Agência Brasil, 34,393 votes were cast during the two-hour extension beyond the original 5pm deadline. That figure was substantially below Lula's margin of victory, although the comparison alone does not establish whether any irregularity occurred. Bolsonaro has not provided evidence showing that the extension changed the outcome.

His letter also accused Brazil's judicial institutions of political persecution and urged the international community not to accept what he called an illegitimate result.

Bolsonaro Plans Opposition From Abroad

Bolsonaro travelled to the United States after leaving Brazil, according to Agência Brasil. The outlet reported that he took a chartered flight that departed from Argentina.

Before his departure, a Brazilian court had ordered him to surrender his passports to the Federal Police. Agência Brasil reported that no arrest warrant had been issued. Marinho said he had not known Bolsonaro planned to leave the country.

Marinho questioned how Bolsonaro would lead the opposition from abroad and said Brazil should resolve its political disputes without foreign intervention. He added that he hoped the United States would not interfere in Brazil's internal affairs.

Bolsonaro remains under investigation in cases involving alleged money laundering, foreign-exchange evasion and corruption. These investigations are separate from his election-fraud claims and do not establish guilt.