Some celebrities are celebrating Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's re-election win in Brazil, defeating far-right opponent Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former president Jair Bolsonaro. The defeated Bolsonaro has challenged the result and called for its annulment.

Pedro Pascal, who was born in Chile, shared a post on his Instagram Stories showing a boy on a chair, reaching for the sky with the Brazilian flag draped over him. Musician FINNEAS also shared the news of Lula's win along with the caption: 'Thank f***ing GOD.'

Why Are American Celebrities Cheering for Lula?

FINNEAS may have shed light on why some American celebrities are keen on a Lula win through another post shared on his Instagram Story: a tweet from American-Iranian content creator Ariana Jasmine. She explained on social media that Lula didn't just beat Bolsonaro.

'He beat Trump, Netanyahu/Israel, Meta interference, algorithms, the right-wing wave taking Latin America, and the elite billionaire class,' Jasmine said. 'If Brasil just did it, America can too.'

Jasmine was referring to the US midterm elections on 3 November 2026. Pop star Zara Larsson also referenced the elections in her post about the Brazilian election: 'Brazil, I'm so happy for you. Now let's go out and vote for the midterms US!'

Larsson is not American and therefore will not be voting in the midterm elections. However, she has long been known for her outspoken activism.

Mark Ruffalo, Macklemore Team Up for Palestine, Brazil

Oscar-nominated actor Mark Ruffalo actively supported Lula despite not being a Brazilian citizen. He did so through social media posts and by joining a celebrity-heavy video featuring actors making the 'L' sign for Lula.

Ruffalo shared his thoughts on how Lula turned things around for Brazil, after the 80-year-old president trailed the much younger Bolsonaro in the first round of voting on 4 October 2026, 45.16% to 47.03%.

'This is the antidote to the right-wing populism, oligarch/fascist fkry, consolidation of wealth and power, and use of hatred, scapegoating the politically weak and marginalized people,' Ruffalo said on social media.

This is the best article of why Lula was able to turn it around.

Populist FDR style “New Deal” policies in the country, the people of Brazil appreciate. This is the antidote to the right wing populism, oligarch/fascist fkry, consolidation of wealth and power, and use of hatred… — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 26, 2026

Ruffalo recently made a surprise video appearance at Macklemore's 'Free Palestine' concert in Dublin, Ireland, on 26 October 2026. Ruffalo told Macklemore to continue fighting the good fight. 'There'll be no peace until there's equality,' he told the audience.

Mark Ruffalo makes a surprise appearance at Macklemore’s “Free Palestine” concert:



“There will be no peace until there’s equality.” pic.twitter.com/S3Kn4BbLfi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 26, 2026

Macklemore also shared a statement about Lula's win: 'I don't think y'all realise how important Brazil presidential election is to THE ENTIRE PLANET. It's Lula vs. Israel, Trump, Meta, Evangelicals, Capitalism, Elon Musk, Google, social media algorithms...'

Brazilian Bruna Marquezine and Kelly Piquet

Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine and model Kelly Piquet have different sentiments on the matter. The 'Blue Beetle' actress shared a post that states: 'Tonight, the people of Brazil chose to protect human rights, democracy, the Amazon and the future of our planet.'

Marquezine's boyfriend, musician Shawn Mendes, also shared a photo of Lula on his Instagram Stories shortly after his win. It's worth noting that the 'Blue Beetle' actress's ex-boyfriend, footballer Neymar Jr., was a supporter of former president Jair Bolsonaro.

Piquet, who is also F1 champion Max Verstappen's partner, was not too happy about Lula's win. The Piquet family has been associated with support for the Bolsonaros. Sharing a BBC video titled 'Amazon Residents Battle Wildfire Smoke to Vote,' Piquet said: 'But Lula and his government are preserving the Amazon, right?'