In a shocking incident at a João Pessoa zoo, 19-year-old Gerson de Melo Machado was mauled to death by a lioness after breaching the enclosure, a tragedy that has gripped Brazil and ignited fierce debate over mental health and zoo security. The fatal breach has drawn attention to Machado's long struggle with schizophrenia and his unfulfilled dream of taming big cats.

As questions mount over security failures at Brazil's Arruda Câmara Zoobotanical Park, authorities are now examining how such a preventable incident unfolded on 30 November 2025.

The Horrific Enclosure Breach

Gerson de Melo Machado scaled a wall over six metres high, navigated security bars, and descended a tree into the lioness' pen at Parque Zoobotânico Arruda Câmara in the port city of João Pessoa, north-east Brazil. Shocked visitors watched as the lioness, named Leona, pounced on him, dragging him out of sight amid screams of horror.

Security staff attempted to intervene, but Machado's swift actions left them powerless, resulting in fatal injuries from the mauling. Initial reports suggest this may have been a suicide attempt, given his troubled history. The park, home to over 580 animals, immediately closed, following safety protocols while police launched an investigation.

Viral videos captured the chaos, amplifying global attention to this rare but devastating lion mauling incident. On Instagram, a reel warned viewers of graphic content, stating 'TEEN BREAKS INTO LION ENCLOSURE.'

This event echoes similar tragedies, like a zookeeper's death in Thailand in September.

Scrutinising Mental Health Factors

Machado's life was marked by severe mental health challenges, including a schizophrenia diagnosis inherited from family members. Raised in extreme poverty, he entered institutional care young, with siblings adopted while he remained in the system.

Veronica Oliveira, his child protection worker for eight years, revealed his childlike cognition and fixation on becoming a lion tamer. 'Gerson was a child who suffered violations of his rights. He was the son of a mother with schizophrenia, with grandparents who also had mental health issues,' said Oliveira.

He previously attempted to stowaway on a plane to Africa to pursue this dream. Experts argue he needed treatment, not incarceration for minor offences. This case highlights systemic failures in supporting vulnerable youth with mental illnesses in Brazil. On X, @ewnupdates posted: 'Brazilian teen killed after climbing into lion enclosure at zoo.'

Brazilian teen killed after climbing into lion enclosure at zoo https://t.co/s6yPHF93Ih — Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) December 2, 2025

Where Were the Security Measures?

Despite rigorous standards, the zoo's security proved inadequate as Machado breached the enclosure rapidly. Vet Thiago Nery called it unforeseeable, noting over eight metres of protection. However, critics question why a tree aided entry and why staff couldn't prevent it.

The lioness Leona, stressed but not aggressive, won't be euthanised and is under care. 'She obeyed and returned to her pen but it took some time because she was stressed and in shock,' said Nery. The 26.8-hectare park, which opened in 1921, remains closed for investigation, with officials expressing solidarity.

This incident underscores the need for enhanced zoo security protocols worldwide to protect both humans and animals. Brazilian politician Matheus Laiola commented: 'A lioness did exactly what a lioness does. Tragedy and error begin when humans avoid basic safety limits.'

Ultimately, Gerson Machado's death exposes critical gaps in mental health support and zoo security, urging reforms to safeguard lives and prevent such heart-wrenching losses.