A brutal stabbing in Brazil has intensified global concern over misogynistic content circulating on social media, after a young woman was attacked around 50 times by a man she had rejected, with similar themes now appearing in viral TikTok videos.

Alana Anisio Rosa, 20, had politely turned down a man from her gym who had been persistently sending her flowers and chocolates. A month later, he allegedly forced his way into her home in São Gonçalo and launched a frenzied knife attack.

Her mother, Jaderluce Anisio de Oliveira, described the scene in harrowing detail. 'He just kept stabbing her, over and over again. I pulled him off her. My entire living room was covered in blood,' she told AFP.

Rosa was placed in an induced coma and underwent multiple surgeries before eventually recovering. The case has shocked Brazil and drawn national attention not only for its brutality, but for what investigators and experts say may have influenced it.

Alana Anísio Rosa, 20 anos, foi vítima de tentativa de feminicídio após recusar um pedido de namoro de Luiz Felipe. Ele a conheceu pelo Instagram, passou a enviar buquês de flores e cartas após vê-la na academia.



Segundo familiares, a jovem recusou o pedido para focar nos… pic.twitter.com/f4lJTQNpim — poponze (@poponze) February 9, 2026

Alana Anisio Rosa (20), teve alta na manhã dessa quarta-feira (04) e recebeu homenagens na porta do hospital. Após negar um pedido de namoro a jovem recebeu mais de 30 🔪🔪 em sua casa, no bairro Galo Branco, em São Gonçalo.



Jaderluce, mãe de Alana, informou que a filha lembra… pic.twitter.com/SPi9VqefMn — Márcia Casali (@MarciaCasali) March 4, 2026

TikTok Trend Shows Men Simulating Violence After Rejection

As the case gained attention, a disturbing trend surfaced on TikTok showing men appearing to rehearse violent reactions to rejection. Videos circulating widely in Brazil show users staging punches, simulating stabbings off-camera, or even pointing firearms at the lens, often framed as a response to a woman saying 'no.'

The trend, known as 'if she says no', went viral around International Women's Day and sparked backlash from authorities. According to Brazil's Federal Police cybercrime division, an investigation was opened after complaints that the videos could encourage violence against women.

Officials requested that TikTok remove the content and preserve user data linked to the accounts involved. While some profiles were taken down, authorities said similar videos continued to circulate online.

TikTok said it had removed content that violated its policies and was continuing to monitor the trend, stating that it does not allow hate speech or incitement to violence.

The issue has also reached Brazil's Chamber of Deputies, where lawmakers are considering measures to hold creators accountable. Congressman Pedro Campos said violence against women 'is not humour or entertainment.'

Rosa's mother believes her daughter's attacker had engaged with this type of content online, raising fears about how such material may influence behaviour in the real world.

From Online Content to 'Radicalisation'

Authorities and researchers say the trend reflects a broader rise in misogynistic 'Red Pill' and 'Manosphere' content online.

Daniel Cara, a professor at the University of São Paulo, said this culture 'legitimises and encourages' violence against women, while cybercrime chief Flavio Rolim warned some men are undergoing a gradual 'process of radicalisation' through prolonged exposure to such material.

That process often begins with what experts describe as 'veiled violence' — content that promotes traditional gender roles and male dominance while framing women as adversaries. Over time, some users are drawn into more extreme communities where explicit violence is discussed or shared.

A study by the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro found that 123 YouTube channels spreading misogynistic rhetoric attracted more than 23 million subscribers, highlighting the scale and reach of the phenomenon.

A Global Issue, Not Just Brazil

Concerns about online misogyny are not confined to Brazil. Researchers have increasingly pointed to the global rise of the 'manosphere', a network of online communities that present themselves as self-improvement spaces but often promote hostility towards women.

As highlighted in Louis Theroux's recent documentary, these communities frequently frame women as inferior, emphasise control in relationships, and reward extreme views in an online 'attention economy' where engagement drives visibility.

Experts say this ecosystem can quietly shape attitudes over time, particularly among younger audiences, by normalising misogynistic language and reinforcing rigid gender roles.

The Scale of Violence Against Women

The broader context underscores the seriousness of the issue. According to UN Women, nearly one in three women globally, around 840 million, have experienced physical or sexual violence in their lifetime.

In 2024 alone, approximately 50,000 women and girls were killed by intimate partners or family members, equating to around 137 deaths every day.

Data from the UK's Office for National Statistics shows more than 209,000 sexual offences were recorded in England and Wales in the year to March 2025, while US data from the CDC indicates over half of female homicide victims are killed by current or former partners.

Online abuse is also widespread. Studies cited by UN Women show large proportions of women globally experience harassment, threats, or violence in digital spaces, with evidence suggesting that online hostility can translate into real-world harm.

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Where Online Culture Meets Real-World Violence

Experts warn that the rapid spread of algorithm-driven content has created an environment where extreme ideas can gain traction quickly, particularly among vulnerable users.

Unlike traditional media, social platforms can repeatedly expose individuals to increasingly extreme material, gradually eroding empathy and normalising harmful behaviour.

While not everyone exposed to such content becomes violent, authorities say the overlap between online misogyny and real-world attacks is becoming harder to ignore.

For policymakers, platforms and users alike, the central question remains unresolved: where does online speech end, and where does real-world harm begin?