New details shared by Ashlee Jenae's mother are putting fresh focus on the timeline surrounding her daughter's death in Zanzibar, including how and when her fiancé Joe McCann contacted the family.

In an interview days after the incident, her parents described a gap in communication and said they were ultimately informed of her death by hotel staff, not McCann. The case remains classified as a suicide by Tanzanian authorities, but the family says key moments still need answers.

Mother Speaks Out as Timeline Comes Into Focus

In an interview with CBS News, Ashlee's mother, Yolanda Endres, spoke publicly for the first time since her daughter's death.

'She was supposed to be happy,' Endres said. 'And then she's just gone.'

In their first interview with a national outlet, the parents of Ashly Robinson, a 31-year-old American influencer who died under unclear circumstances while on vacation with her fiancé in Zanzibar, are trying to figure out what happened to their daughter, who was celebrating her... pic.twitter.com/PUaEYp8aFo — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 14, 2026

The interview adds new detail to a case that has drawn wide attention since Ashlee, whose real name was Ashly Robinson — a Miami-based influencer — died during a birthday trip to Zanzibar earlier this month.

Her parents, Endres and Harry Robinson, said they are still trying to piece together exactly what happened in the hours before and after her death.

Questions Around Communication With Joe McCann

A key focus of the family's account is what happened after Ashlee was found.

According to the interview, Joe McCann contacted the family once, around 11 hours after the incident. Her parents said they later learned of her death from the hotel, not directly from him. That sequence has become one of the central issues for the family as they try to understand the timeline.

McCann, a finance executive and founder of a crypto investment firm, has not issued a public statement. CBS News reported that attempts to reach his company for comment were not received a response.

Authorities in Tanzania have confirmed he is not being detained and is not facing any charges.

What Authorities Say Happened

Tanzanian police say the incident took place on 9 April at a luxury villa in Zanzibar, where Ashlee and McCann were staying.

According to officials, the couple had an argument earlier in the day and were separated into different rooms by hotel staff. Later, Ashlee was found in her room and taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

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Police have said preliminary findings point to suicide and that no foul play is suspected.

A Trip That Turned Within Days

Ashlee had travelled to Tanzania to celebrate her 31st birthday. Just days earlier, on 3 April, McCann had proposed to her during a safari. Her final social media posts on 5 April showed her celebrating in what she described as a dream setting.

The couple had stayed at a wildlife resort before moving to a private villa at Zuri Zanzibar, where the incident later occurred. The quick shift from engagement to tragedy has remained a central part of the case.

Family Says Circumstances Still Feel Unclear

In a joint statement released earlier, Ashlee's family described her death as 'sudden' and said they have 'many questions.'

They did not directly accuse anyone or challenge the official findings, but said they are seeking clarity on the sequence of events. They also confirmed they are working with authorities in Zanzibar and waiting for further details, including official reports.

According to reports, Tanzanian officials have indicated the case is being treated as a suicide based on preliminary evidence. Ashlee's body remains in the country pending further examination before it is returned to the United States.