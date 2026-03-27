The death of 25-year-old Noelia Castillo Ramos has drawn widespread attention across Spain and beyond, not only because of the circumstances leading to her assisted death, but also due to the difficult questions her case raises about trauma, mental health, and euthanasia laws. After years of suffering, Castillo Ramos was granted euthanasia, which took place on 26 March.

Read more Barcelona Woman Granted Spain's First Euthanasia for Trauma After Brutal Gang Rape Barcelona Woman Granted Spain's First Euthanasia for Trauma After Brutal Gang Rape

Castillo Ramos was the first person in Spain to be approved for euthanasia on the grounds of trauma and depression. Her family contested her decision for two years. Following her death, older videos of her life have resurfaced online and quickly gone viral.

Noelia's Life Story

The 25-year-old lived at various stages of her life under institutional care, saying that she was born in a 'broken family.'

Despite these challenges, Castillo Ramos worked to build a life for herself. However, in 2022, she experienced a traumatic event that had lasting consequences for both her physical and mental health. She was gang raped by her ex-boyfriend and his friend. The assault has left her traumatised and struggling with borderline personality disorder and depression. According to reports, Castillo Ramos' rapists were never caught and charged.

Because of this, she attempted suicide by jumping from a building. She survived the fall but was left paralysed from the waist down, enduring constant pain, as per the report of Daily Express US.

Noelia Granted Euthanasia for Trauma and Depression

Following years of suffering, Castillo Ramos sought assisted death under Spain's Organic Law on the Regulation of Euthanasia of 2021. Marca reported that her case was considered by the Constitutional Court as 'serious, chronic and disabling.'

Castillo Ramos explained her decision to end her life, saying she just wanted to 'leave in peace' after years of pain and suffering, and that she felt a sense of relief to finally reach this stage.

Read more Noelia Castillo Ramos' Last Words Before Euthanasia Leave Family Facing Heartbreak Noelia Castillo Ramos' Last Words Before Euthanasia Leave Family Facing Heartbreak

She was supposed to undergo the procedure in 2024, but her father appealed before the court, arguing that her disability has impaired her capacity to decide, as reported by PEOPLE.

But the Constitutional Court dismissed the father's appeal in February 2026, arguing that Castillo Ramos had 'full capacity to decide.'

For the past two years, Castillo Ramos said her suffering was 'unbearable,' citing not only her physical disability but an intractable cycle of depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and borderline personality disorder.

'None of my family is in favour of euthanasia. Obviously, because I'm another pillar of the family. I'm leaving, and you're staying here with all the pain. But I think, all the pain I've suffered over the years... I just want to leave in peace now and stop suffering, period,' she said.

'And a father's, or a mother's, or a sister's happiness doesn't have to come before a daughter's happiness or sadness of a daughter's life,' Castillo Ramos stated.

Noelia's Old Videos Went Viral Following her Death

Following her euthanasia, her old video started to circulate online and went viral. Her TikTok videos have garnered millions of views and were reshared across social media, most especially on X.

One X user reshared three of Castillo Ramos' videos, one of which shows her bonding with her father. They captioned the post: 'Videos of Noelia with her father encouraging her to live go viral: "You're a machine."'

🇪🇸 Se viralizan videos de Noelia junto a su padre animándola a vivir: “Eres una máquina”. pic.twitter.com/Z363KMBlGP — Progresismo Out Of Context (@OOCprogresismo2) March 26, 2026

The renewed attention has prompted strong reactions online, with many questioning the court's decision and continuing to debate what ultimately led Castillo Ramos to seek assisted death.

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental distress, contact Samaritans at 116 123 for the UK or the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for the US.