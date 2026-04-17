A four-year-old girl has died in a dog attack in Indiana after her babysitter suffered a sudden medical emergency and died inside the same home, leaving the child alone as investigators piece together the tragic sequence of events in Huntingburg.

According to Daily Mail, authorities said 53-year-old Oliva Mora Regalado was caring for her great-niece when she suffered a sudden medical emergency linked to a pre-existing condition and was pronounced dead at the scene despite emergency efforts.

Babysitter Dies Suddenly From Medical Emergency

Police said the woman's death created an unplanned and critical situation inside the residence. With no other adult present, the four-year-old girl remained inside the home shortly after the medical emergency.

Investigators believe the child was left in the house with multiple dogs, including six pit bulls and one mixed-breed dog. Authorities have not confirmed exactly how long the child was alone before the attack occurred, and the timeline remains one of the key parts of the investigation.

No Clear Trigger for Attack

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Sometime after the woman's death, the child was attacked by the dogs inside the residence. Police confirmed the girl suffered severe injuries during the incident.

Emergency responders transported her to hospital in critical condition, but she later died despite medical intervention.

Officials have not said what caused the dogs to become aggressive, and no clear trigger has been identified. Investigators are continuing to review all available evidence, including the condition of the home and forensic testing.

Fatal Dog Attack Under Investigation

The case has been described by authorities as a highly unusual and deeply tragic sequence of events involving both a sudden medical death and a fatal animal attack within a short timeframe.

Police have not yet determined what triggered the attack, and investigators are still reconstructing the timeline leading up to the incident.

All Seven Dogs Euthanised Following Deadly Attack

Law enforcement confirmed that all seven dogs inside the home were removed after the incident. The animals were later euthanised as part of standard safety procedures and to support forensic examination.

Officials said the decision was made to ensure public safety and preserve evidence needed for testing. Laboratory analysis is ongoing, but results have not yet been released publicly.

No Charges Filed in Indiana Case

Police have confirmed that no criminal charges have been filed at this stage. The case remains open as investigators work to establish a full timeline of events inside the home.

Several important questions remain unanswered. These include how long the child was left alone after the babysitter's death, what specifically triggered the attack, and whether any environmental or situational factors contributed to the dogs' behaviour.

Community Reacts to Shocking Double Tragedy

While official statements remain limited, the incident has sparked widespread concern online, particularly because it involved a young child and multiple large dogs inside a private home.

Neighbours and community members have expressed shock at the double tragedy, describing it as a heartbreaking loss for both families involved. Many have called for privacy as those affected try to process what happened.