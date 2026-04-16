Lifestyle influencer Ashlee Jenae, born Ashly Robinson, had travelled to Tanzania with her fiancé, Joe McCann, earlier this month to celebrate her birthday and engagement. The trip, filled with promise and joy, ended in tragedy when she was found unconscious in her villa on 9 April and later died in hospital on 10 April.

Her family rejects the narrative of suicide provided by Tanzanian authorities and has demanded an answer for their daughter's 'suspicious' death. Among the chilling factors that have emerged from her death is a mysterious 11-hour gap in communication and an 'unidentified mark' that contradicts initial reports of self-harm.

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Ashlee Jenae's Final 24 Hours

Ashlee Jenae turned 31 while travelling in Zanzibar, Tanzania, with her fiancé, Joe McCann. The trip was meant to celebrate her birthday and engagement. According to various reports, tensions escalated between the couple on the evening of 8 April. According to Zanzibar North Unguja police, the couple had a serious disagreement that prompted hotel security to intervene, eventually placing Robinson and McCann in separate rooms for the night.

The 11-Hour Gap

A central concern for Robinson's family is the unexplained delay in communication. In an interview with CBS News, her parents revealed that McCann reached out to them only once, 11 hours after she had been taken to the hospital. During that initial call, he reportedly told them that their daughter was 'stable'.

'I asked him when it happened and where it happened, and he told me that something had occurred 11 hours prior to when he was reaching out to me,' Yolanda Endres, Robinson's mother, said.

Her father, Harry Robinson, added that they learned of her death not from McCann but from hotel staff. 'The fiancé did not reach out to us at all. We found out from the hotel,' her father said.

'That's devastating when your daughter's halfway around the world. We just wanted to know where she was at, who she was with, and that she was OK. Just give us something.'

This significant gap in time has sparked intense scrutiny, with many wondering what transpired during those hours and why the family wasn't informed of the tragedy as it unfolded.

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The 'Unidentified Mark'

While local police initially suggested she had taken her own life, a hospital medical record listed the immediate cause of death as cerebral hypoxia resulting from strangulation and suffocation. The hospital report specifically noted an 'unidentified mark' around her neck, despite initial claims that she had hanged herself. The reports also stated that her fiancé 'found she hung herself on the door,' according to WPVI-TV.

According to Harry, the discovery occurred when his daughter's fiancé returned to the room, accompanied by resort staff. 'Sometimes Joe went back to the room with security, and that's how they found her,' he noted.

However, the family argues that the physical evidence and her state of mind do not align with a suicide ruling. 'She's never done anything that would ever ever lead me to believe that she would do something to harm herself like that. She was happy,' Endres said.

Robinson's parents described her as a 'light' and a 'beautiful person' who was meant to be celebrating. 'It doesn't make any sense,' Endres added. 'She was engaged, she celebrated her birthday, and then she's just gone.'

Investigation Status and Witness Questioning

On 14 April, Zuberi Chembera, Deputy Commissioner of Police in Zanzibar, who also serves as the Deputy Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI), confirmed that a thorough investigation to determine the actual cause of death is underway. McCann is being questioned as a witness, not a suspect, but his passport has been confiscated to ensure he remains in the country while the autopsy and investigation continue, the BBC reported.

Robinson's family remains in the US, awaiting the repatriation of her body and the results of an independent autopsy to provide the clarity they desperately seek. 'She was loved. She was not just going to be discarded and forgotten about,' Endres said.