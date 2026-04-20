Authorities confirmed that a gunman opened fire at the ancient city of Teotihuacán on Monday, killing a Canadian tourist and injuring several others before dying by suicide, according to Mexico's security cabinet. The attack occurred in a crowded area of the archaeological complex, one of the most visited heritage sites in the world.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed that federal, state, and local authorities are coordinating their response, and that her administration is in direct contact with the Canadian embassy. Global Affairs Canada had not issued a detailed statement at the time of publication.

A Canadian woman was killed when a gunman opened fire on tourists at the Pyramids of Teotihuacán, leaving several others injured. pic.twitter.com/HU80uW6RmL — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 20, 2026

Fatal Shooting at Historic Teotihuacan Site

Mexico's security cabinet disclosed that the gunman fired multiple shots at the archaeological complex, killing a Canadian national and injuring an unspecified number of people. Officials confirmed that the suspect died by suicide shortly after the attack, bringing the immediate threat to an end.

Law enforcement recovered a firearm, a bladed weapon, and live ammunition from the scene, indicating the attacker may have been prepared for a more extensive assault. Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect or provided further details about a possible motive.

Emergency services responded swiftly, transporting the injured to nearby hospitals. The severity of their conditions has not been fully disclosed, though officials stated that all victims are receiving appropriate care.

Government Response and International Coordination

President Sheinbaum expressed deep sorrow following the incident, describing it as a tragedy that has 'deeply hurt' the nation. In a statement shared publicly, she extended condolences to the victims and confirmed that authorities across federal, state, and local levels are coordinating their response.

'What happened today in Teotihuacán deeply hurts us. I express my most sincere solidarity with the people affected and their families,' she said, adding that her administration is in direct contact with the Canadian embassy.

Lo ocurrido hoy en Teotihuacán nos duele profundamente. Expreso mi más sincera solidaridad con las personas afectadas y sus familias. Estamos en contacto con la embajada de Canadá.



He instruido al Gabinete de Seguridad a investigar a fondo estos hechos y brindar todos los… https://t.co/ceBDNjKxDv — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) April 20, 2026

The involvement of a foreign national has prompted international attention, with officials from Global Affairs Canada yet to issue a detailed response at the time of reporting. Diplomatic coordination is expected to intensify as more information becomes available.

A Cultural Landmark Shaken by Violence

The Teotihuacán site, located northeast of Mexico City, is one of the most significant archaeological destinations in the world. Known for its monumental structures such as the Pyramid of the Sun and the Pyramid of the Moon, it attracts millions of visitors annually and holds immense historical importance as a pre-Hispanic urban centre.

The attack has raised concerns about security measures at major tourist sites, particularly those that remain open and accessible to large crowds. While violent incidents at Teotihuacán are historically rare, the scale and visibility of the location amplify the impact of such events.

Security forces have since increased their presence in and around the site, and investigations are underway to determine how the suspect was able to bring weapons into the area undetected.

Ongoing Investigation and Public Safety Concerns

Mexico's security cabinet said early indications suggest the attacker acted alone, though investigators have not ruled out other possibilities as inquiries continue. Authorities are now focusing on reconstructing the timeline of events and identifying any lapses in security protocols.

The Mexican government has emphasised its commitment to ensuring visitor safety while maintaining access to cultural heritage sites. Mexico's security cabinet said increased surveillance and stricter entry checks will be implemented in the coming days as part of broader preventive measures.

Teotihuacán remains closed to visitors while the investigation continues. Global Affairs Canada has not issued a formal statement. Mexico's security cabinet said further details will be released as the investigation progresses.