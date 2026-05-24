A viral theory circulating online has drawn renewed attention to the case involving singer D4vd and the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, after social media users highlighted an alleged 'second chainsaw' detail they claim could suggest more than one suspect. The claim originated from a TikTok breakdown and remains unverified by authorities.

The discussion has grown as users revisit reported investigative details and court filings linked to the case, focusing on whether the alleged scale of disposal activity could reasonably involve multiple individuals. Law enforcement agencies have not confirmed any aspect of the theory, with the case continuing to circulate through public speculation.

The D4vd Murder Case Theory

The viral theory has emerged alongside allegations contained in court documents involving D4vd and Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

According to ABC7 News, prosecutors allege Burke, then 20, killed Hernandez after she threatened to expose their relationship, which they say risked damaging his rising music career. Digital forensics cited in filings reportedly show text exchanges between the pair prior to the incident, including disputes over other relationships.

Prosecutors further allege an Uber was used to transport Hernandez from Lake Elsinore to Burke's residence, where she was killed in what has been described as 'lying in wait'. Court filings state the body was later dismembered using a chainsaw before being concealed. Hernandez's remains were later discovered in the front trunk of a Tesla registered to Burke months after she was reported missing.

Burke has been charged with first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains. He has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody without bail.

Read more D4vd Legal Brief Alleges Teen Sex Abuse, Chainsaw Dismemberment And Burn Cage Plot D4vd Legal Brief Alleges Teen Sex Abuse, Chainsaw Dismemberment And Burn Cage Plot

The 'Second Chainsaw' Allegation Explained

The 'second chainsaw' claim originates from a viral TikTok video in which a user described a conversation with their father, a mechanic, who questioned why two chainsaws would be required in connection with the case.

'My father is a mechanic with experience working on engines, tools and chainsaws. I mentioned two chainsaws being purchased. He questioned why more than one would be needed, saying one would typically be sufficient, which led me to reconsider the detail'.

The clip has been widely shared, with users debating whether the interpretation suggests coordination between multiple individuals or stems from limited online information.

Reports have also suggested the defence may pursue one of two theories, or both: that another individual was responsible, or that Hernandez's death resulted from an accident, overdose or medical event followed by a cover-up rather than premeditated murder.

Why the Multiple Suspects Theory Is Spreading

The theory has gained traction due to the scale and logistics outlined in court filings. Hernandez's remains were discovered inside a Tesla registered to D4vd months after she was reported missing, prompting speculation that more than one individual may have been involved, according to ABC7 News.

Legal analysts say complex disposal and concealment cases are often examined for possible involvement of associates. Prosecutors are also assessing whether individuals connected to Burke had prior knowledge of events or could be considered witnesses or cooperating parties.

Social Media Reaction

Public reaction to the theory has been divided across TikTok and X, with users debating its interpretation, including 'Why did he buy two?' and 'wtf... there's a second person...', alongside comments such as 'Mechanics are detectives if you think about it' and 'Why did he use AMAZON...'. Others dismissed it as speculative, arguing it is based on limited unverified claims, with discussion continuing across platforms without official confirmation.