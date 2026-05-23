Jack Avery and Gabbie Gonzales are at the centre of a rapidly developing criminal and custody case that has attracted widespread attention across entertainment media and social platforms, with Avery reportedly granted sole custody of their daughter Lavender on 22 May 2026.

Authorities allege that Gonzales, along with her father Francisco Gonzalez and former partner Kai Cordrey, was involved in a murder-for-hire conspiracy targeting Avery during an ongoing custody dispute over their daughter.

What Happened In The Jack Avery And Gabbie Gonzales Case?

Authorities allege the case involves a wider criminal conspiracy linked to a custody dispute between Jack Avery and Gabbie Gonzales. Prosecutors claim the investigation includes allegations of attempts to hire a hitman via the dark web and discussions about obtaining proof of death.

All defendants have been charged, and the allegations remain unproven in court.

How The Custody Battle Became Central To The Case

The case has drawn scrutiny due to its connection to a long-running custody dispute between Avery and Gonzales over their daughter, Lavender. Prosecutors have suggested that tensions surrounding parental rights may have formed part of the alleged motive.

Following the arrests, Avery reportedly sought a restraining order and requested sole legal and physical custody of the child. A temporary restraining order was granted by the court, restricting contact between the parties while proceedings continue.

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The custody dispute remains one of the most closely followed aspects of the case, with ongoing legal developments continuing to attract public attention.

Did Jack Avery Get Child Custody?

Jack Avery has stated in a public post that he was granted sole custody following early court developments linked to the ongoing legal proceedings. The claim has circulated widely online and has become a key point of discussion surrounding the case.

However, custody arrangements remain subject to ongoing court oversight, and no final long-term ruling has been confirmed in official legal records.

FBI Investigation And Relationship Timeline

Reports suggest that the FBI began monitoring elements connected to the case several years before arrests were made, following alleged threats linked to the custody dispute. The investigation reportedly developed gradually as authorities gathered evidence and reviewed communications between the individuals involved.

The relationship between Avery and Gonzales was first made public in February 2018. Their daughter was born in April 2019, with the pregnancy initially kept private before being publicly announced in May 2019.

The couple reportedly separated in late 2019, with Avery seen spending time with his daughter during the Christmas period that year. In 2020, Gonzales is said to have relocated to Hawaii during the COVID-19 pandemic, where custody discussions and co-parenting arrangements reportedly continued amid ongoing tensions.

In November 2022, media reports, including TMZ, cited in a TikTok post, stated that Gonzales' home was searched as part of an FBI investigation, which later escalated into formal proceedings. More recently, reports in 2024 referenced legal developments involving Gonzales and Cody, with social media exchanges drawing further attention.

Inside The Alleged Plot And Court Claims

According to the prosecutors, the alleged conspiracy spans multiple years and involved coordinated efforts between several individuals. Investigators claim Gonzales and Kai Cordrey searched online for a potential hitman, while Francisco Gonzalez allegedly contributed around $10,000 (£7,900) towards the alleged plan.

Authorities further allege that undercover operatives became involved in the investigation, gathering evidence later included in the criminal case file. All three defendants have been charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder.

Court documents also reportedly include claims that those involved discussed obtaining proof of death, including references to a severed finger and personal belongings. These allegations remain untested in court.