Nearly 110 days after Nancy Guthrie vanished from her home in Tucson, Arizona, the question hanging over the case is a simple one with no simple answer: why is the Nancy Guthrie DNA evidence, now at the FBI's lab in Quantico, still not delivering the breakthrough investigators and her family are desperate for?

The 84‑year‑old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie disappeared on 31 January 2026, and despite hundreds of leads, large rewards and the involvement of both local detectives and federal agents, no suspect has been arrested.

Nancy Guthrie DNA Evidence Passed Through Five Laboratories

The Nancy Guthrie DNA evidence has not followed a neat, linear path. Forensic DNA specialist Tiffany Roy, who has processed thousands of samples and reviews work from both private and government labs, told the Criminally Obsessed podcast that, in this case, 'five different laboratories' have been involved in different stages of testing.

Roy explained that once investigators have a DNA profile that does not match anyone in existing databases, the process can become painstakingly slow. When there is no immediate name to attach to a sample, analysts are left to use every available tool, from standard comparisons to more advanced forensic genealogy.

'What happens when you have a case where you have DNA but you don't know who it belongs to and you've searched it through the database, and we're using all the tools at our disposal to try to put a name with that piece of evidence,' she said.

That kind of work can be 'very time‑consuming', particularly if the lab is attempting to build family trees and trace genetic lines back to a possible suspect. Mixed samples, where DNA from more than one individual is present, are even more difficult and, in some instances, may be of limited use for genealogy.

Independent of Roy's assessment, former FBI supervisory special agents quoted by US media have stressed that television crime dramas give the public a false sense of speed. Building family trees, eliminating innocent profiles and checking and re‑checking results 'takes far longer than television crime dramas would have people believe', as retired agent Jason Pack put it, adding that the work 'is slow because it has to be right.'

Dispute Between FBI And Sheriff Over Nancy Guthrie DNA Handling

The technical delays around the Nancy Guthrie DNA evidence have collided with an unusually public dispute between investigators. FBI Director Kash Patel used an appearance on the Hang Out with Sean Hannity podcast on 6 May 2026 to criticise Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos' handling of the early stages of the case.

Patel claimed that for four days the FBI was 'kept out of the investigation', and argued that earlier involvement could have allowed federal agents to recover more evidence more quickly.

'What we, the FBI, do is say, "Hey, we're here to help. What do you need? What can we do?"' he said, while also stressing that the agency was ready to take charge of analysing the DNA recovered from Nancy's home.

Sheriff Nanos has pushed back hard on that version of events. Speaking to media, he said Patel 'has the right to his opinions' but insisted some of the director's remarks were 'factually inaccurate.' 'The FBI was with us from day one,' Nanos stated. 'We've always had a working relationship.'

He also rejected claims that his deputies mishandled the crime scene or delayed key searches in the early hours after Nancy was reported missing on 1 February. Referring to aerial efforts, Nanos said 'the plane was started immediately', and that search‑and‑rescue teams recognised the scene 'seemed suspicious' after finding blood, then 'did exactly what they were supposed to do.'

Nancy Guthrie DNA Secrecy Spurs Frustration As Sheriff Cites Fair‑Trial Concerns

Officials have been deliberately tight‑lipped about the precise nature of the Nancy Guthrie DNA evidence. Nanos told CBS News it would be 'highly inappropriate' for him to discuss whether the sample came from hair, bodily fluid or skin cells, arguing that protecting the integrity of the case and any future trial must come first.

'If we make an arrest, that individual has the right to a fair trial, [so] I can't sit here and address all of that,' he said, adding only that his department was 'working hard with all of our partners to resolve this case, and we will.'

Experts outline why those distinctions matter. A full hair follicle with root attached is far more likely to yield a solid profile than a loose strand. Bodily fluids tend to provide higher‑quality DNA than trace skin cells, which can be degraded and difficult to attribute to a single person. Even a low‑level sample can sometimes be enhanced using modern techniques, but sources caution that such work can be lengthy and resource‑intensive.

Nancy Guthrie DNA Clue Joined By Doorbell Footage As Family Pleads: 'Bring Her Home'

The Nancy Guthrie DNA evidence is not the only thread investigators are following. On 10 February, the FBI released stills from a Ring doorbell camera showing a figure in a ski mask, gloves and backpack at Nancy's front door on the night she disappeared.

The bureau said the clip was recovered from 'residual data located in backend systems', and Director Patel has claimed he personally spoke to Google's leadership to secure it.

The images triggered a surge in tips and several searches, but so far no arrest. The FBI has not released additional footage to the public, though both the bureau and the sheriff's department say they are still sifting through thousands of leads, as well as phone records, GPS data, cloud accounts and social media information.

A spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff's Department marked the 100‑day point with a written statement confirming that 'scientific evidence processing and digital media analysis remain ongoing.' Investigators, the statement said, are 'actively pursuing leads and tips', and continue to urge anyone with information to contact authorities.

Behind those formal updates sits a family living through an absence that statistics cannot soften. Savannah Guthrie used Mother's Day to speak directly to the person at the centre of all this, writing on social media: 'We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you.'

Read more Nancy Guthrie Case Update: Former FBI Agent Suggests New DNA Theory, Questions Sheriff's Secret Leads Nancy Guthrie Case Update: Former FBI Agent Suggests New DNA Theory, Questions Sheriff's Secret Leads

She highlighted the rewards now on offer, including $50,000 (£37,247) from the FBI, $1 million (£740,000) from the Guthrie family and additional funds from local Crime Stoppers and a Milwaukee attorney, and ended with a plea that cuts through the technical and political noise around the Nancy Guthrie DNA evidence: 'Someone knows something that can make the difference. Please keep praying. Bring her home.'

Detectives from the Pima County Sheriff's Department recovered DNA from Nancy Guthrie's home in the early stages of the investigation and initially sent it to a private laboratory in Florida.

Only weeks later was that material forwarded to the FBI's state‑of‑the‑art facility in Quantico, Virginia, where, according to law enforcement sources cited by US outlets, analysis is now under way.