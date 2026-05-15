Over 17,000 aviation employees suddenly found themselves unemployed when Spirit Airlines closed its doors this month. Among the newly displaced workforce was thirty-year-old Boston Logan Airport operations agent Amber Lendof Vargas, who turned to the internet for financial assistance during this unexpected career transition.

She quickly became the centre of an intense internet controversy involving a prominent personality. Beauty influencer James Charles publicly condemned her request for help, sparking a major backlash that he is now desperately attempting to navigate.

Why James Charles Faced Immediate Backlash Over His Deleted Video

The conflict initially started when Vargas messaged her GoFundMe link to the wealthy content creator, hoping for a minor boost. Charles responded by posting an angry, since-deleted TikTok video to his millions of dedicated followers.

He berated the former airline employee, explicitly referring to her as 'a lazy piece of s–t,' which immediately drew intense criticism. A GoFundMe representative soon confirmed Vargas was indeed the targeted individual.

Read more James Charles Fury: Influencer Called a Laid-off Spirit Airlines Worker a 'Lazy Piece of S***' James Charles Fury: Influencer Called a Laid-off Spirit Airlines Worker a 'Lazy Piece of S***'

How Gypsy Rose Blanchard Supported the Unemployed Aviation Worker

Following the severe public outcry over his harsh behaviour, Charles uploaded a public apology video. Meanwhile, the general public quickly rallied behind the former operations agent during her time of need.

Hundreds of sympathetic donors rushed to contribute to her emergency fundraising campaign to keep her afloat. This massive influx of assistance notably included public support from figure Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

What James Charles Expressed in His Private Direct Message

Charles later attempted to make direct amends by messaging Vargas privately. 'Hi Amber, I wanted to reach out privately with an apology for the video I made,' he wrote. 'It was disgraceful and completely unnecessary, and there is no excuse for me yelling at and berating someone for asking for help in a shitty situation that was completely out of your control,' he added.

'I'm so sorry for adding to what was already a distressing time, I'm so ashamed for most only the video, but also for being so disgustingly out of touch,' Charles stated. 'I was sent your video today and was so glad to see your gofundme has exploded, but I also know that getting attention online can be scary and overwhelming, especially when you never asked for it in the first place,' he continued.

'I've spent the last few days reading stories from real people about what it's actually like losing a job without notice and also learning about the journey to find a new one when so many people are going through the same situation,' he explained. 'I've just donated to your gofundme, but also please know I'm here if there is anything else I can help with or do.'

'Also, fully understand if you never want to hear from me again,' the influencer noted. 'I genuinely wish you all the best and hope you're doing ok.'

Why Amber Vargas Firmly Rejected the Apology on Social Media

Despite the lengthy message and monetary donation, the former airline worker remained completely unmoved by his efforts. On 13 May, Vargas used social media to share a screenshot of the unprompted correspondence.

She accompanied the image with a definitive statement addressing the situation directly. 'You apologized in private after embarrassing me publicly,' Vargas wrote on TikTok. 'But some damage doesn't disappear just because you finally feel guilty.'

Vargas closed her unapologetic statement with a final rejection of his remorse. 'I heard the apology,' she concluded, making it clear she is moving forward without granting forgiveness. 'I just don't accept it.'