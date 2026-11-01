Cardi B has condemned bullying after 15-year-old Ghanaian student Javits Frimpong was fatally shot in the Bronx, New York, on Thursday, 29 October 2026. The Grammy-winning rapper spoke out after the teenager's father raised concerns that bullying at school may have contributed to his son's death.

Frimpong moved from Ghana to New York in 2025 to live with his father, Thomas Frimpong, a yellow cab driver. He attended DreamYard Preparatory School and reportedly hoped to become a doctor. Police have not established a motive for the shooting or confirmed any connection to bullying.

The teenager's death has prompted grief across the Bronx, while his family's efforts to arrange a farewell have drawn attention from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump.

Cardi B Says 'Everybody' Bullies Immigrant Children

Speaking during an Instagram Live broadcast, Cardi B challenged online discussions blaming Black Americans for bullying children arriving from African countries.

'Everybody, everybody, when I say everybody be bullying the new kids that come from foreign countries,' she said, according to Complex.

The Bronx-born rapper argued that immigrant children could face harassment from classmates across different ethnic backgrounds, including those who shared their cultural heritage.

Her remarks also addressed the experiences of children arriving from the Dominican Republic. She rejected the suggestion that bullying could be blamed exclusively on one community.

Cardi B expressed anger over Frimpong's killing, questioning how someone could decide to take another person's life.

'What the f*** what makes you wake up in the morning like, "Today is the day that I'm just gonna kill somebody for no f****ng reason",' she said.

Her remarks reflected her reaction to the teenager's death rather than established findings about the circumstances preceding the shooting.

The rapper also criticised New York City's public school environment. She said she would not enrol her children in the city's public schools and suggested Pennsylvania as an alternative for families moving to the East Coast.

Cardi B Recalls Bullying and Warns About Gang Pressure

Cardi B connected the discussion surrounding Frimpong's death to her own childhood, arguing that persistent bullying could push vulnerable teenagers towards gangs.

'What does bullying make you do? When somebody f***** with you and somebody picks on you what does that make you do? That that makes you want to join a gang,' she said.

She described how repeated harassment could leave children feeling isolated and searching for people willing to protect them.

'You could be a innocent kid minding your f****ng business. Next thing you know, you constantly getting picked on,' she explained.

The rapper suggested that some teenagers might seek acceptance through gangs because they feel unsafe or lack support elsewhere.

'That shit make you want to join a gang so you can have your own group of people so people can stop f****ng with you. 'Cause that's practically what happened to me.'

Her comments described her personal experiences and concerns about bullying. There is no confirmed evidence that Frimpong was involved in gang activity or that gangs played a role in his death.

Father Raises Bullying Concerns as Police Investigate Shooting

New York police responded to reports of a shooting near East 171st Street and Crotona Place at approximately 9.24 a.m. on 29 October.

Officers found Frimpong suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. They transported him to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His father told reporters that the school's principal had informed him shortly before the killing that two students were suspended following bullying complaints involving his son.

Thomas Frimpong believes the shooting may have been connected to those incidents. Investigators, however, have not confirmed that the suspended students were involved or established whether bullying contributed to the killing.

Reports indicated that police were seeking three teenage boys allegedly seen wearing dark clothing and blue surgical masks. No arrests had been announced in the latest reporting available on 1 November.

The New York City Department of Education expressed condolences to Frimpong's family and school community. It said counselling and other support were being provided while officials assisted investigators.

On Saturday, 31 October, Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that Trump had agreed to grant Frimpong's mother a visa to travel from Ghana.

'Javits Frimpong's mother deserves to say goodbye to her son in person,' Mamdani said in his official statement.

The White House had not independently confirmed the visa's issuance in the initial reporting. Ghanaian officials were helping the family with the application process.