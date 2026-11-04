A handwritten journal belonging to Javits Frimpong, the 15-year-old Ghanaian immigrant fatally shot while walking to school in the Bronx, has revealed his hopes of pursuing higher education and building a better life in America. The teenager was killed on 29 October 2026, approximately one year after completing his first year in the United States.

His family later shared pages from his journal with the New York Daily News, offering a glimpse into his life before the shooting. Meanwhile, New York police are investigating whether bullying at school played a role in his death.

What Did Javits Frimpong Write in His Journal?

In the journal, Frimpong described himself as shy, intelligent and determined to continue his education. 'I want to go really far with education because you will earn money when you are being educated,' he wrote.

He also reflected on his personality and interests, describing his enjoyment of reading and exploring forests to appreciate nature. 'I am a shy person,' he wrote in another entry, adding that he was still figuring out who he was.

Frimpong compared his experiences at school in Ghana with those in America. He recalled teachers using physical punishment in Ghana, which he believed frightened students and made learning difficult. 'School has been good when I came here,' he wrote.

His journal also highlighted his relationship with his family, whom he described as his greatest source of support. 'My family are like treasure to me,' he wrote, explaining how they encouraged him to avoid bad influences. In another passage, he reflected on jealousy and personal success, writing that people sometimes try to bring others down when they begin achieving their goals.

His father, Thomas Frimpong, previously told CBS News that his son wanted to become a doctor.

How Was Javits Frimpong Killed in the Bronx Shooting?

According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), Frimpong was shot in the abdomen shortly before 9.30am near East 171st Street and Crotona Place. Three masked individuals reportedly chased him as he walked towards DreamYard Preparatory School.

He was taken to St Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said surveillance footage showed three individuals fleeing after the attack and boarding a southbound subway train.

Frimpong's father alleged that his son had repeatedly complained about bullying at school and that two students had recently been suspended. However, police have not established whether those incidents were connected to the shooting.

NYPD Investigates, Family Demands Justice

Speaking on 2 November, Kenny confirmed that investigators were examining the bullying allegations alongside other possible motives, including robbery and mistaken identity. Detectives were also seeking school records relating to the reported incidents.

No suspects had been publicly identified or arrested as of early November.

Meanwhile, students at DreamYard Preparatory held a vigil and walkout, carrying signs demanding justice and greater protection against gun violence. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani also said President Donald Trump had agreed to facilitate a visa for Frimpong's mother, who remained in Ghana, allowing her to attend her son's funeral.

For his family, the handwritten pages preserve the ambitions of a teenager who had arrived in America hoping to study, become a doctor and support those closest to him.