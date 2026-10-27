Chrishell Stause has opened up about the end of her relationship with Australian musician G Flip after more than four years together, sharing her heartbreak in an emotional Instagram video on Monday, 26 October. While the Selling Sunset star admitted she was still in love with her former partner, a source told TMZ that G Flip had initiated the separation. Neither has publicly confirmed who made the final decision to end the relationship.

Stause, 45, and G Flip, 33, whose real name is Georgia Flipo, both addressed the breakup on social media. While Stause acknowledged struggling to process the unexpected ending, G Flip described the situation as emotionally difficult and asked followers to respect their privacy.

Chrishell Stause Breaks Down Over G Flip Split in Emotional Video

Stause began her announcement by describing the separation as a humbling development and confirming that they had agreed to handle it with 'love and respect'. She admitted that she did not yet understand all the reasons behind the breakup, despite still being in love with G Flip.

The reality star also spoke candidly about her self-doubt, admitting, 'I feel like a little bit of a failure. There's nothing you could say about me that would be worse than what I say to myself'. She explained that she needed time to heal and process the pain.

Stause reflected on how deeply she had invested in the relationship, acknowledging that its ending differed from what she had imagined. However, she also recognised that their time together had been meaningful and should not be viewed as a failure simply because the relationship had ended.

'I will always love G, and I don't ever really see that changing', she said, before expressing her hope that both of them would find happiness.

Her comments came after TMZ reported, citing sources close to the situation, that G Flip had made the decision to end the relationship. Neither former partner has publicly confirmed this account, so the claim remains attributed to TMZ's sources.

G Flip Says Their Head and Heart Feel 'Very Heavy'

G Flip also addressed the separation on Instagram, saying they would always love Stause, that they would continue to share a special connection and that they cherished the memories they had made together. They described their emotional state as difficult and said they were not ready to discuss the breakup, asking followers to respect their privacy.

Their statement echoed Stause's emphasis on the affection that remains between them despite the end of their romance. G Flip said in their message that their 'head & heart are feeling very heavy' and that they could not talk about the split. They also requested privacy while processing the separation.

Neither has publicly provided a detailed explanation for the breakup.

Chrishell Stause and G Flip's Relationship Timeline

Stause and G Flip first met at a Halloween party in October 2021, with their romance becoming public in May 2022 during the Selling Sunset season five reunion. Stause had also appeared in G Flip's music video for 'GET ME OUTTA HERE', helping bring their relationship into the public eye.

In May 2023, the couple announced that they had held a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. However, Entertainment Tonight reported at the time that they were not legally married, after searches of the Clark County, Nevada, Recorder's Office found no marriage records for them. Stause subsequently explained that the ceremony's significance to them did not depend on outside approval. The couple later held additional celebrations and vow renewals, including ceremonies in Australia in 2024 and Los Angeles in 2025.

The pair's relationship developed over several years before their separation was announced in October 2026. Their breakup marks the end of a significant chapter in both their lives. Although Stause and G Flip have expressed enduring affection for one another, both are asking for privacy as they navigate the separation.