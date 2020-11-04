Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have stepped up their PDA game on their Instagram account ever since they announced their engagement in July this year. In the latest, the couple put on a loved-up display as they attempted a punk look.

Brooklyn Beckham and his fiancee Nicola Peltz celebrated Halloween by dressing up as designer Donatella Versace and her brother Gianna, and later dressed as punks for their second look. "Punk baby," Brooklyn captioned a quartet of pictures on Instagram on Monday adding a red heart.

One of the pictures showed the photographer planting a kiss on his fiancee's lips, while another showed him gazing at her neck. The other two were solo pictures of the model posing in different profiles.

For the photoshoot, Brooklyn wore a sleeveless grey top with torn details, accessorising it with fake earrings. The 21-year-old also added temporary red streaks in his hair, as well as a fake eye tattoo. Meanwhile, Nicola also added black and pink streaks to her mane and decorated her eyes with a smokey look. The 25-year-old added a punk touch with a fake dragon tattoo on her arm.

Read more Brooklyn Beckham, fiancée Nicola Peltz share intimate bathtub photos

The couple who got engaged earlier this year has reportedly pushed their wedding to 2022 so that they don't have to limit the number of guests due to the coronavirus pandemic. The pair will reportedly have two separate weddings, one in Cotswolds, United Kingdom, and the other in Florida, United States, to be able to celebrate their family and friends on both sides.

The two weddings will cost a whooping £4 million. According to a previous report in The Sun, Nicola's billionaire father Nelson Peltz is going to pay for the wedding, while Brooklyn's famous parents David and Victoria Beckham want to "contribute" to the amount.

Brooklyn and Nicola met three years ago at the Coachella US music festival and started dating at the end of last year. The couple self-isolated together in the US during the coronavirus lockdown. Their parents met earlier this year after David and Victoria flew to Florida to stay with Nicola's parents Nelson and Claudia.