On-screen father-daughter duo David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown showed a united front during the premiere of Netflix's 'Stranger Things' season 5 in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The co-stars seemed to be friendly with each other, despite the alleged tension between them while filming the hit suspense sci-fi thriller series.

Brown, who wore a feathered off-the-shoulder transparent black lacy dress, posed arm-in-arm with her TV daddy, who was sporting a pinstriped black suit and a matching tie, while posing on the red carpet of the show's premiere night.

Netflix posted a video of the duo hugging and laughing on the red carpet on Instagram.

Bullying Allegations

Early this week, The Daily Mail claimed that Brown filed a harassment complaint against Harbour before they began shooting for their show's final season.

Brown played the role of mysterious child Eleven in the series, while Harbour portrayed the character of Jim Hopper, Hawkins' former sheriff and Eleven's adoptive father.

According to the report, Harbour 'bullied and harassed' his younger co-star. 'There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months,' the article stated.

However, there was no mention of sexual misconduct in the alleged complaint.

The report also mentioned that the British actress came with a representative on the set while filming all her scenes for season 5 until it wrapped in December 2024.

But there are no words about any resolution regarding the case.

The bullying allegations contradicted Harbour's statement in 2021 when he said that he feels protective of Brown since they started working when she was still a child in 2016.

'Millie and I have always had sort of a special relationship because I knew her when she was so young. I knew her before any of this big fame hit,' Harbour shared on an episode of the "That Scene with Dan Patrick" podcast at the time.

'I have a real protective feeling for her. I have a real, like, worry,' he added. 'I worry about her and the fame and all that she has to struggle with.'

The allegations came after Harbour's breakup with his wife, Lily Allen. They got married in 2020 but decided to part ways in February because of his rumoured infidelity.

The report's source claimed that it was not surprising for Netflix to stay silent about the rumoured harassment.

'Netflix will never comment on an internal investigation, but the fact they've not denied it speaks volumes. Stranger Things helped put Netflix on the map. Millions of fans around the world have been anticipating the finale. No one wants anything to take attention away from that,' the source stated.

The Duffer Brothers and Shawn Levy Broke Their Silence

During the premiere night, series co-creators Ross and Matt Duffer spoke with The Hollywood Reporter to debunk the bullying allegations.

'Obviously, you understand I can't get into personal onset matters, but I will say we've been doing this for 10 years with this cast, and at this point they're family and we deeply care about them. So, you know, nothing matters more than just having a set where everyone feels safe and happy,' Ross said.

Series director and executive producer Shawn Levy also talked about how the people behind the show handle bullying complaints.

'You have to create a respectful workplace where everyone feels comfortable and safe, and so we did everything to build that environment. And we're proud of the fact that we did so,' Levy said.

The director also mentioned that what was being reported was mostly untrue.

'I've read a bunch of stories and they range from wildly inaccurate to... there's so much noise around it. But the truth is that we view this crew and this cast as family, and so we treat each other with respect, and that's always been bedrock,' he added.

Netflix is scheduled to release the first four episodes of 'Stranger Things' season 5 on 26 November, then the next three episodes will be part of Part 2 and will come out on 25 December. The final episode will be released on the streaming platform and select theatres on 31 December.