Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey has appeared in the latest season of Bear Grylls Is Running Wild, after eating a snake during a survival challenge in Norway. The episode aired on 21 April 2026 as part of the programme's return on Fox Broadcasting Company.

The series places well-known figures in remote environments for 48 hours without access to phones, support teams or basic comforts. Hosted by Bear Grylls, it is designed to test participants in unfamiliar conditions while capturing unscripted moments.

Speaking to Fox Local ahead of the premiere, Grylls said the format allows viewers to see 'the real people unguarded on their own', particularly as participants face physical challenges and unfamiliar surroundings.

Survival Conditions Put McConaughey to the Test

In the opening episode, McConaughey and Grylls travelled to a remote area of Norway, where they faced cold weather, difficult terrain and limited food supplies. The actor was shown sourcing and eating a snake as part of the survival process.

The episode also included glacier crossings and rope descents, which tested endurance and required participants to rely on basic survival skills. Grylls said McConaughey was willing to fully engage with the experience, telling producers he wanted the challenge 'turned up'.

Grylls, a former British Special Forces soldier, has said the environment itself plays a central role in shaping each episode.

Why Celebrities Take Part in the Series

Grylls has said the appeal of the show lies in removing participants from their usual routines. Without structured schedules or support, guests are placed in situations that require adaptability and resilience.

In interviews promoting the series, he said many participants are motivated by the opportunity to challenge themselves. 'They want the experience,' he said, describing the environment as both demanding and rewarding.

He added that time spent in remote settings often leads to more open conversations, as participants reflect on aspects of their personal and professional lives away from public expectations.

A Format Focused on Challenge and Adaptability

Each episode pairs Grylls with a different guest, including actors and musicians, who are encouraged to confront unfamiliar situations or personal fears. The current season continues a format that has run for several years.

Grylls has said the lack of routine and control is central to the experience. 'People aren't used to not having their phones or support around them,' he said, adding that this helps create a more direct and unfiltered environment.

The series also highlights resilience and adaptability, with changing conditions requiring participants to respond quickly and work through discomfort.

What the Norway Episode Highlights

McConaughey's appearance reflects the continued appeal of the series, which attracts high-profile guests despite its demanding conditions. While moments such as eating wild food often draw attention, Grylls has said they form part of a broader survival process.

The Norway episode illustrates how the programme combines physical challenges with personal reflection, placing participants in unfamiliar environments where their responses shape the narrative.

As the series continues, its focus remains on controlled risk and practical survival tasks, offering a setting in which public figures are seen outside their usual context.