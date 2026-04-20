Meghan Markle has reportedly put plans for a royal tell-all memoir on hold, with a source claiming the Duchess of Sussex is 'being strategic' about when or whether she will publish her version of events in the UK and beyond. The insider told US outlet In Touch that Meghan, now based in California with Prince Harry, is pausing rather than cancelling the long-rumored book as she reassesses how much she still wants to trade on her years inside the royal family.

Talk of a Meghan memoir has swirled ever since the couple left royal duties and Britain behind in 2020 and began publicly detailing their grievances with the firm. Their Oprah interview, the couple's Netflix series and, most explosively, Harry's 2023 autobiography Spare, all set expectations that Meghan would eventually follow with her own account. In that context, a solo book from her was seen as almost inevitable and highly lucrative.

According to the In Touch source, that calculation has not disappeared so much as shifted. 'She's being strategic,' the insider said. 'Meghan knows a tell-all still has huge value, but in order to get the sort of payday she'd like, she would have to cover her time within the royal family and what went wrong. Right now, that's a narrative she's trying to move away from.'

It is, on one level, an oddly neat summary of the bind she has created for herself. Her most marketable story remains the one she says she no longer wants to foreground. The source adds that a memoir is something Meghan is 'keeping in her back pocket,' describing it as an option rather than an active project. Nothing about a deal, timing or content has been confirmed, so any talk of a finished book should be treated with caution.

Royal Fallout and a Cooling War of Words

Meghan and Prince Harry have regularly criticised the monarchy. Since their departure from the UK in 2020, the couple have questioned the institution and, directly or indirectly, key members of the royal family including King Charles III, Prince William and Princess Kate in interviews and streaming projects.

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Harry's book Spare pushed that further, laying out grievances with his father and brother in painstaking, sometimes painful detail. The memoir sold in huge numbers and cemented Harry's position as both insider and critic. It also left Meghan, who featured heavily in the narrative, as the only senior royal-adjacent figure whose own first-person account has not yet been published.

In recent months, however, the atmosphere from Montecito has been noticeably quieter. The In Touch report reflects what many observers have sensed: open tensions have cooled, at least in public. The couple's focus appears to have shifted away from royal disputes towards more commercial ventures, including brand-building, partnerships and lifestyle content. Whether by choice or necessity, they have been speaking less about Buckingham Palace and more about business.

Brand Rebuild and the Cost of Walking Away

The article notes that the As Ever lifestyle venture fronted by Meghan hit an early snag when Netflix told Variety in March that it was pulling out as an investor. It was an awkward moment, given how closely their post-royal fortunes have been tied to streaming deals.

A spokesperson for Meghan, referred to as the With Love, Meghan star, pushed back against any suggestion the brand was floundering. 'As Ever is now ready to stand on its own,' the statement said. 'We have an exciting year ahead and can't wait to share more.' The tone was bullish, but the optics were hard to ignore, with a major backer stepping away before the project had fully taken shape.

Duchess Meghan Markle gives woman ‘death stare’ after she touched her husband Prince Harry. pic.twitter.com/LHfMzg8ZaR — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 19, 2026

The couple have also invested energy in travel-heavy soft power. As previously reported by In Touch, they embarked on what was described as a 'make or break' tour of Australia, an attempt to win over new supporters in a country where the monarchy remains a divisive subject. Meghan's presence there, away from UK tabloids and royal courtiers, looked like a test of whether the pair could thrive as independent global figures rather than as royal exiles locked in an eternal family feud.

Against that backdrop, the idea of parking a royal tell-all begins to make commercial sense. The source quoted by In Touch is blunt on this point. 'The sad truth is, the thing the majority of people are still interested in is all the drama with Harry's family that's what's going to sell,' they said. 'But she's decided the best thing to do is put it to the side, for now.'

That 'for now' does a lot of work. It suggests Meghan understands a detailed memoir remains the ace card in her hand, the one product almost guaranteed to dominate headlines and charts. It also hints that, for the moment at least, she is choosing the slower and more uncertain route of building a lifestyle empire without relying entirely on royal conflict.

Whether that patience holds if brand ventures stumble, or if public interest wanes, is another question. For all the talk of moving away from that narrative, the most valuable story Meghan has to sell is still the one she lived inside the House of Windsor and has not yet fully told.