Jamie Dimon says investors are betting on a rosier economic path than he thinks is justified, warning that markets are pricing in a 'good outcome' despite mounting risks from government debt and geopolitical tensions, and revealing he is avoiding both broad stock market indices and long-dated US government bonds.

Dimon, the JPMorgan Chase chief executive, said investors were pricing 'probably not perfect, but probably a good outcome' even as inflation, fiscal deficits and global tensions continue to cloud the outlook.

He added that he had not recently bought equities, preferring to invest in individual companies rather than through market indices.

Dimon's remarks come as US stocks trade near record highs, supported by expectations that inflation will keep easing and the economy can avoid a recession despite uncertainty over tariffs, government borrowing and conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Markets Are Pricing a Favourable Outcome, Dimon Says

Dimon said markets appear to be assigning greater weight to resilient economic growth and strong corporate earnings than to the risks that could affect them.

'I said probably not perfect, but probably a good outcome,' he said.

According to Dimon, investors should not lose sight of structural challenges that continue to weigh on the global economy, including rising government debt, widening fiscal deficits and geopolitical instability.

'I do think those risks are probably bigger than other people think,' he said.

Dimon cited the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, tensions involving Iran and China, and higher defence spending among the factors that could influence markets if conditions deteriorate.

Dimon Avoids Broad Equity Bets and Long-Dated Bonds

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Dimon said his own investment decisions reflect that cautious outlook.

He said he had not recently bought equities and prefers selecting individual companies instead of investing through broad stock market indices.

'I'm not an index kind of person,' he said. 'If you brought me a great investment, I'd look at it.'

Dimon expressed the same caution toward long-dated US government bonds.

'Personally, no. I would not be a buyer,' he said.

He argued that even if inflation eventually returned to around the Federal Reserve's 2% target, long-term Treasury yields should remain above current expectations because of persistent inflation risks and continued government borrowing.

'Being an economic historian, I can't take out of my mind what happened after the Great Inflation of '74,' he said.

Government Debt and Geopolitics Continue to Shape Outlook

Dimon said government borrowing and geopolitical tensions remain among the main risks facing investors.

He pointed to expanding fiscal deficits, global conflicts and the possibility that multiple economic shocks could occur at the same time, arguing that markets may not be fully reflecting those risks.

While he acknowledged that the global economy has remained resilient despite higher interest rates and recent geopolitical events, he said that resilience should not be mistaken for the absence of risk.

Dimon Has Led JPMorgan for Two Decades

Dimon has served as JPMorgan Chase's chief executive since 2006, overseeing the bank through the global financial crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent inflation cycle.

Under his leadership, JPMorgan has grown into the world's largest bank by market capitalisation and ranks among the most influential financial institutions globally.

Because of that position, Dimon's comments on markets, interest rates and the economy are closely watched by investors and policymakers.

Fortune Mirrors JPMorgan's Growth

According to Forbes, Dimon's net worth is estimated at about US$3 billion, built largely through decades of JPMorgan stock ownership, equity awards and executive compensation.

JPMorgan awarded Dimon US$39 million in total compensation for 2025, according to the bank's latest proxy filing. His wealth has grown alongside the bank, whose market value has more than quadrupled during his tenure as chief executive.