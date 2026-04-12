Fans of 'The Winds of Winter' are facing an unwelcome milestone in January 2026, when it will be 15 years since George R.R. Martin published 'A Dance with Dragons' in 2011 and left readers perched on the brink of several huge battles that the next book is meant to deliver. The sixth installment of 'A Song of Ice and Fire' still has no release date and no confirmed page count, yet Martin has repeatedly hinted that he is opening the novel with two major conflicts, raising expectations for an 1,100‑page war epic that no one can yet read.

After years of slow, fragmentary updates, convention comments and preview chapters that sketched out the contours of what is waiting on the other side of this publishing drought. While HBO's 'Game of Thrones' raced ahead and finished its version of the story, the books took a different fork in the road, preserving characters, plots and looming confrontations that the television audience never saw. Much of what readers expect from 'The Winds of Winter' now rests on careful foreshadowing, half‑finished campaigns and political tensions that have been simmering since 'A Feast for Crows' and 'A Dance with Dragons.'

Martin has at least given one solid handhold. In an interview with travel site SmarterTravel, he said the new book would open with 'the two big battles that I've been building up to'. One is widely understood to be the so‑called Battle in the Ice, the other the Second Siege of Meereen. Beyond that, the field is a patchwork of firm hints and informed conjecture. Nothing is confirmed in the text of 'The Winds of Winter' itself, because the book is still unpublished, so every prediction should be taken with a grain of salt, even when it seems inevitable.

Frozen Carnage: The Battle in the Ice in The Winds of Winter

The Battle in the Ice sits closest to the cliff's edge. 'A Dance with Dragons' ends with Stannis Baratheon trapped in the northern snows, preparing to face the forces of Roose Bolton around Winterfell. Stannis holds a precarious position, short of supplies and loyalists, yet still determined to claim the North in the name of his kingship.

Bolton has secured Winterfell and, on the surface, the loyalty of key northern houses. He sends Frey and Manderly contingents marching out to crush Stannis while keeping a reserve inside the castle. The manoeuvre looks shrewd, but the alliances underneath are brittle. Lord Wyman Manderly in particular speaks one language to the Boltons and quite another in his private councils.

The expectation among close readers is not simply that these armies will collide on a frozen battlefield, but that long‑promised betrayals will erupt in the middle of the chaos. Martin himself has only promised a 'brutal' confrontation in the snow; who walks away is still an open question.

Fire and Chains: Meereen's Second Siege in The Winds of Winter

If the northern front is snow and starvation, Meereen is smoke and slavery. The Second Siege of Meereen, also called the Battle of Fire, follows the collapse of Daenerys Targaryen's fragile peace at the end of 'A Dance with Dragons.' She has vanished on dragonback, leaving her hard‑won city ringed by Yunkish forces and stalked by plague.

The closing chapters of that book place Ser Barristan Selmy in charge of Meereen's defence. Tyrion Lannister, newly entangled with the Second Sons, watches the Yunkish host from the other side. The situation is already volatile when Martin's preview chapters from 'The Winds of Winter' introduce a new complication: Victarion Greyjoy and the Iron Fleet appear in Meereen's bay, dragging the politics of the Iron Islands into Slaver's Bay.

The moving parts here are dizzying. Victarion has his own agenda, the Yunkai'i are divided, the sellswords are famously unreliable, and Daenerys herself is missing. Readers have seen just enough in the sample chapters to be certain that a sprawling, multi‑front battle is coming, and not quite enough to map how all the betrayals will land.

Elsewhere, the fighting in 'The Winds of Winter' is poised to shift back towards Westeros. Word of Aegon Targaryen's supposed survival reaches King's Landing and rattles the small council, not least because his real identity is obscured behind the alias Young Griff. Under the guidance of Haldon Halfmaester and Jon Connington, Aegon's Golden Company has reportedly taken Storm's End, a development relayed on the page rather than shown directly.

That off‑screen victory sets up another collision. House Tyrell, already stretched by its commitments in the capital, must decide how to respond to a rival claimant planting banners in the Stormlands with the most feared sellsword company in the world behind him. Martin has not previewed that confrontation in detail, but it hangs over the story as one of the obvious flashpoints still to come.

Farther south and west, the seas are turning hostile. Since 'A Feast for Crows,' Ironborn raiders have harried the Redwyne Straits, attacking merchant shipping while the main Redwyne fleet is tied up at Dragonstone. Attempts to slip Ironborn into Oldtown itself were beaten back by the ruling Hightowers, but the threat has not gone away. On paper, House Redwyne controls the largest and most capable naval force in the Seven Kingdoms. Squaring that against the Iron Fleet, which has already torn through parts of the Reach, promises the kind of sea battle the series has largely delayed.

Then there is the conflict that makes all the others feel parochial. The Others, or White Walkers, have hovered at the edge of the narrative since the prologue of 'A Game of Thrones,' but the Wall still stands at the end of 'A Dance with Dragons.' Jon Snow, as Lord Commander, questions wildling leader Tormund about whether the Others troubled his people on their march south. The answer suggests a constant, unnerving presence beyond sight.

Everything in the northern storyline points towards that presence finally stepping into the open. Political wars and dynastic struggles may fill the preview chapters, but the long‑trailed invasion of the Wall by the Others has yet to arrive in the published text. When it does, it will not be a skirmish over castles or crowns, but the moment when the supernatural war that has been promised for five books finally reaches the realm of men.