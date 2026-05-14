The US Army has introduced new bayonet assault drills at Ranger School in Fort Benning, Georgia, as military leaders prepare soldiers for future combat situations where drones, communications systems, and battlefield technology could suddenly stop working.

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The Army announced the updated training this week, saying the new bayonet course is part of a larger effort to prepare soldiers for harsher and more unpredictable wars.

Ranger School is already known as one of the hardest military training programmes in the world. Soldiers go through weeks of little sleep, physical exhaustion, and stressful exercises designed to test their performance under pressure. While bayonet combat may seem outdated today, Army leaders say the training is not about copying old wars.

Instead, they want soldiers to be ready for situations in which modern technology and communication systems suddenly fail, forcing troops to rely on basic fighting skills and instincts.

Why The US Army Ranger School Is Bringing Back Bayonet Training

The new assault course puts Ranger students through trenches, tunnels, smoke-filled areas, and physical obstacles before they must attack silicone human-like targets using bayonets fixed to their rifles.

According to Business Insider, Army officials said the training is meant to build what they described as 'grit' and 'violence of action' early in the programme. While those terms sound harsh, military leaders say the concern is practical. Modern warfare depends heavily on technology, and if communication systems or electronics suddenly fail, soldiers may be forced into close combat with little support.

Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Hartung of the Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade said the drills are designed to make sure troops can still complete missions under extreme conditions.

'If all technology fails, [Ranger students] will have the fundamentals,' Hartung said in an Army release. 'This is why we have them navigate terrain, close with and destroy the enemy with a bayonet — so they're capable of accomplishing their mission with the people to their left and right.'

Army planners said they are increasingly preparing for future wars in which cyberattacks, electronic interference, or damaged communication systems could quickly render advanced technology unreliable.

Bayonet Combat May Look Old, But It Still Matters

Bayonets are not commonly used by American troops today. The weapon is basically a large knife attached to the end of a rifle and is usually linked to older wars, such as World War I trench fighting. Even so, bayonets have never completely disappeared from military training.

Some US Marines reportedly used bayonets during the Second Battle of Fallujah in Iraq in 2004. British soldiers also carried out bayonet attacks that same year in Al Amara. Today, Marines and military recruits still practise bayonet-style fighting during hand-to-hand combat training using practice tools such as pugil sticks.

Part of the Army's reasoning is psychological as much as tactical. Historian John Stone wrote in 2012 that bayonet training helps build 'the moral fortitude of soldiers in times of battlefield crisis'.

He argued that the value of the bayonet is not necessarily how often it is used in combat, but how the training prepares frightened soldiers to keep fighting during confusion, isolation and extreme stress. The idea is to teach troops to continue functioning even when fear tells them to retreat.

There is also a symbolic side to the training. Bayonet drills strip warfare down to its most basic level. Military discussions today often focus on drones, missiles, and artificial intelligence, but armies still rely on individual soldiers to fight in dangerous, unpredictable conditions.

Preparedness for Future Wars

The Army's decision comes as militaries around the world rethink what future wars may actually look like. Conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, and other regions have shown how advanced technology can change warfare, but they have also exposed how quickly communications, supply systems, and precision equipment can fail during long battles.

That seems to be influencing Ranger School's approach. Soldiers may train with advanced technology, but Army leaders do not want troops becoming fully dependent on it.

For now, Army officials insist the drills are about preparedness, not returning to outdated combat methods. Still, the message behind the training is clear. The US military believes future wars could become far more chaotic, violent, and unpredictable than many people expect.