Carlex Glass America is closing one of its longest-running manufacturing facilities in Tennessee, eliminating approximately 325 jobs just weeks after being recognised as a 2026 Ford Supplier of the Year. The automotive glass manufacturer says the shutdown is part of a broader restructuring rather than a retreat as it shifts investment towards expanding operations in Nashville while winding down production in Vonore.

Key auto parts maker closes factory, lays off 325 workers



Read more: https://t.co/sXcDFku8oZ pic.twitter.com/Q7gKq1Jlg6 — TheStreet (@TheStreet) July 21, 2026

Operations at the Vonore plant are expected to end by late September, with permanent layoffs beginning on 7 September. Carlex said production will continue throughout the transition to minimise disruption for customers, while affected employees will receive career-transition support and may be considered for transfers to other company facilities where positions are available.

Thirty Years Of Manufacturing Draw To A Close

The closure ends more than three decades of automotive glass manufacturing at the Monroe County facility.

Carlex said the Vonore plant employs about 325 people and described the decision as part of a strategic realignment of its manufacturing footprint to better match changing customer demand and long-term market conditions.

The company said the move accompanies a more than $55 million (£41.07 million) expansion of its Nashville operations, where it plans to increase production capacity and invest in future manufacturing growth.

The announcement nevertheless came as a blow to the local community. Kimberly Anderson, Monroe County's director of economic and workforce development, said that Carlex has been part of the county for more than 30 years, with some employees spending much of their careers at the plant.

Read more AI Firms Are Betting on Job Replacement for Profits as Samsung Layoffs Hit Over 800 US Workers AI Firms Are Betting on Job Replacement for Profits as Samsung Layoffs Hit Over 800 US Workers

Chief executive Ramzi Hermiz acknowledged the impact on employees, saying the decision reflected changing business needs rather than any reduction in the company's commitment to Tennessee. He said Carlex remains focused on expanding its presence in Nashville while supporting affected workers throughout the transition.

Expansion In Nashville Shapes Company's Future

While production winds down in Vonore, Nashville is becoming the centre of Carlex's long-term US manufacturing strategy.

The company said its expanded Nashville operations will incorporate advanced manufacturing technology and additional production capacity to better serve both original equipment manufacturers and the replacement-glass market. The investment is designed to provide greater manufacturing flexibility as customer demand continues to evolve across the automotive industry.

Carlex also said production will continue at Vonore until the scheduled closure to ensure uninterrupted deliveries to customers. The company has not announced future plans for the site once operations cease.

Award-Winning Supplier Continues To Grow Elsewhere

The restructuring comes despite Carlex remaining one of North America's leading automotive glass suppliers.

Headquartered in Nashville, the company manufactures original equipment and replacement automotive glass, including windshields, sidelites and backlites, supplying programmes for automakers such as Ford, Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Hyundai and Subaru. It also supports replacement-glass programmes for Stellantis.

Its relationship with Ford spans more than three decades. The Vonore plant opened in 1991 as a joint venture with the automaker before Carlex assumed full ownership in 1995. The company later acquired Ford's former Nashville glass operations and aftermarket business in 2011.

Only weeks before announcing the closure, Carlex was recognised as Ford's 2026 Supplier of the Year, underscoring that the restructuring reflects a shift in manufacturing strategy rather than broader weakness in the company's business.

Officials Mobilise Support For Displaced Workers

Attention is now turning to helping employees prepare for the closure.

Carlex said it has partnered with Employment Boost to provide career-transition services, including résumé writing, interview preparation, job-search assistance and individual career counselling. Workers may also be considered for openings at other Carlex facilities where positions are available.

Local and state officials are also organising job fairs and workforce programmes to connect displaced employees with manufacturers across the region. Anderson also publicly said that hundreds of vacancies already exist in automotive, marine and other manufacturing industries, and officials hope many affected workers will find new employment before the plant closes.

For Carlex, the restructuring is intended to consolidate production into larger, more advanced facilities positioned for future growth. For Monroe County, however, the decision brings an end to more than 30 years of manufacturing at one of the area's best-known industrial employers and leaves hundreds of workers preparing for a significant career transition.