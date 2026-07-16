I moved to London at a time when I did not have any friends.

I often saw former classmates posting photos with their friendship groups and wondered how people made those kinds of connections. I felt behind because I wasn't close to anyone.

Everything changed after I moved into a building with a shared lounge designed for socialising. I became friends with five women who had also moved to London around the same time. The more time we spent together, the less homesick I felt. Instead of visiting museums on my own, I had friends to see plays, musicals and other London attractions with.

Looking back, it turns out there is science behind why those friendships made such a difference.

Female Friendships Can Help Reduce Stress

Researchers have long found that strong social relationships benefit both mental and physical health.

One of the most influential studies came from UCLA psychologists Shelley Taylor and Laura Cousino Klein, who proposed the 'tend and befriend' theory in 2000. Their research suggested that women often respond to stress by seeking social support, rather than relying solely on the traditional 'fight or flight' response.

The researchers found that positive social interactions are linked to the release of oxytocin, a hormone associated with trust and bonding that may help regulate the body's stress response.

More recently, the 2025 IE Student Wellbeing Survey found that female students reported higher stress levels and greater self-criticism than men. However, women were also more likely to rely on friends for emotional support, reinforcing the important role close friendships can play in managing stress.

The Benefits Go Beyond Emotional Support

Evidence also suggests that friendships can influence physical health as well as emotional wellbeing.

The long-running Harvard Nurses' Health Study found that women with stronger social networks generally experienced better long-term health than those who were socially isolated. Researchers reported lower risks of several chronic health conditions and better overall wellbeing among women with close social ties.

A large review published in PLOS Medicine also found that people with stronger social relationships had a significantly greater likelihood of survival than those with weaker social connections, while prolonged loneliness has consistently been associated with poorer health outcomes.

Friendship Through Life's Changes

When I met my friends, I had just finished university and was trying to work out what came next. We supported one another through job searches, difficult workplaces and disappointing dates, while celebrating other milestones along the way.

Research led by Professor Robin Dunbar at the University of Oxford has suggested that regularly spending time with close friends helps maintain those important social bonds and contributes to overall wellbeing.

While friendships naturally change over time, studies consistently suggest that maintaining meaningful social connections can improve resilience during periods of uncertainty.

For me, moving to London was about much more than relocating to a new city. Building close friendships transformed the experience. What began as casual conversations became a support network that made the city feel far less lonely.