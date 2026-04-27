George R.R. Martin is facing bleak odds of announcing a release date for The Winds of Winter in 2026, according to a real-money prediction market in the United States that currently gives the long-delayed novel only an 11% chance of being dated by the end of next year.

The Winds of Winter is the sixth planned volume in Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire saga, the series that spawned HBO's Game of Thrones. The previous novel, A Dance with Dragons, was published in 2011. Since then, Martin's occasional blog posts and interviews have been pored over by fans trying to gauge his progress. Hopes tend to spike every few years, only to be tempered by new side projects, fresh television commitments and the author's own admissions that the book has taken him far longer than expected.

Read more Is The Winds of Winter Finally Coming Out? Publisher Reveals Truth Behind Fall Release Is The Winds of Winter Finally Coming Out? Publisher Reveals Truth Behind Fall Release

On Kalshi, a US-regulated exchange where traders can buy and sell contracts on the outcome of future events, sentiment about The Winds of Winter has turned sharply pessimistic. The platform's market on whether a release date will be announced by the end of 2026 has seen 'No' contracts dominate, trading at 91 cents this week, while 'Yes' languishes at 13 cents.

In practical terms, those prices imply roughly an 89% probability that no release date for The Winds of Winter will be revealed during 2026, and only an 11% chance that Martin or his publishers will finally put a firm date on the calendar. Earlier this year, traders were briefly more hopeful, with the chance of an announcement climbing to around 30% in early February, but that optimism has since drained away.

Prediction Markets Turn Cold on The Winds of Winter

The gloom on Kalshi is tied closely to one stubborn data point. Martin has been publicly citing the same page count for The Winds of Winter for years. As of early 2026, he is still talking about having written 1,100 pages, the same figure he gave in late 2022, with 'hundreds more pages to go.'

In late 2023, Martin said he was roughly three-quarters of the way through the book, but that his progress had slowed 'significantly.' Fans might be inclined to take such comments as a sign that the end is at least in sight. Traders, who are staking actual money, appear to be treating the long stretch of stalled page numbers as a red flag.

Prediction markets have an unromantic reputation. They are designed to reward people who correctly anticipate what will happen, not those who simply repeat what they hope will happen. On Kalshi, each event contract pays out $1 if the prediction is right and nothing if it is wrong, which means prices tend to drift towards the consensus of the best-informed, most clear-eyed participants.

George R.R. Martin is not releasing The Winds of Winter this fall, book publisher confirms. https://t.co/2jAKhxeDxR pic.twitter.com/U2z8glythJ — IGN (@IGN) April 14, 2026

In the case of The Winds of Winter, that consensus is unforgiving. Buying 'Yes' at 23 cents, for example, would mean betting that Martin announces a date by 31 December 2026. A trader who did so and turned out to be right would earn 77 cents profit per contract. By contrast, a 'No' buyer at 85 cents is backing continued silence from the author; if the year passes without news, that sceptic collects the full $1.

The current 91-cent price on 'No' suggests most active traders think the delay has effectively become a default expectation.

Nothing on Kalshi, or any other market, can guarantee the future, of course. Prices shift in real time in response to interviews, blog posts and leaks. A single credible announcement from Martin or his publisher would flip this market overnight. Until that happens, the financial crowd is betting against winter actually arriving.

The Winds of Winter and House of the Dragon Distraction

Another factor weighing on the odds for The Winds of Winter is Martin's ongoing involvement with HBO's prequel series House of the Dragon. Rather than clearing the decks for the novel, new seasons of the show appear to coincide with dips in market confidence.

Every time a fresh series goes into production, Kalshi has seen a drop in 'Yes' shares on The Winds of Winter market. The logic is not complicated. Martin only has so many hours in the day. Time spent consulting on scripts, approving storylines and publicly debating the direction of House of the Dragon is, almost by definition, time not spent on the final chapters of his book.

Season three of House of the Dragon is expected to premiere in June 2026, with eight new episodes exploring the Targaryen civil war. From the perspective of traders trying to read Martin's diary from afar, a major television launch in 2026 looks less like a catalyst for a book date and more like another competing demand on his attention.

George R.R. Martin’s U.S. publisher has debunked the alleged ‘THE WINDS OF WINTER’ viral leak that claimed a release was imminent:



“The online chatter you are seeing regarding a supposed leak is false.”



(https://t.co/lrCtspriOM) pic.twitter.com/Hq60YBiFMP — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 13, 2026

Fans clinging to a 2026 breakthrough might reasonably argue that creative work is rarely linear and that Martin could complete the remaining pages faster than the previous 1,100. The prediction markets are not buying that argument for now, but they are not infallible. They are simply signalling that, on the information currently available, money is flowing towards the bleak scenario.

If there is a glimmer of narrative irony here, it lies in the comparison with another famously delayed cultural juggernaut. While The Winds of Winter faces an 89% implied chance of staying undated through 2026, Kalshi traders reportedly assign Grand Theft Auto VI an 82% chance of finally arriving that same year. In the race between an ageing fantasy saga and a blockbuster video game, the smart money seems to think the dragons will lose.

None of this is confirmed, and until Martin or his publisher speak definitively, the numbers on Kalshi should be treated with caution. For readers who have already waited 14 years, though, it is hard to ignore a market that keeps insisting winter is not coming any time soon.