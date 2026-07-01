A new ranking is making the rounds with a striking claim: residents of Cambridge face a '1 in 400 lifetime chance' of a UFO encounter, the highest rate of any UK city and nearly 14 times higher than London. The figure comes from CSB, a platform specialising in odds, and is already being widely shared as proof Cambridge is Britain's UFO hotspot.

Before accepting the headline number, however, it is worth looking at what the data actually shows — and what it doesn't.

What the Data Shows

The ranking covers 25 UK cities and draws on more than 50 Freedom of Information requests sent to police forces nationwide, asking for records of reported UFO sightings. Cambridge logged 19 separate reports, the highest total in the study. Adjusted for population, CSB calculates this as 153 sightings per million residents, compared with just 11 per million in London.

That makes Cambridge the highest-ranked city in this particular dataset. However, the figures represent police-recorded reports, not verified UFO encounters. Sightings reported to other organisations, shared online or never reported at all would not be included, meaning the ranking reflects recorded reports rather than the total number of unexplained sightings.

The per-capita figures also deserve context. Cambridge has a much smaller population than cities such as London, so relatively few reports can produce a much higher rate per million residents. With only 19 recorded reports, even a small change in the total could noticeably affect the rankings.

'1 in 400 Lifetime Chance' Comes With Caveats

CSB's headline-grabbing claim that Cambridge residents have a '1 in 400 lifetime chance' of an alien encounter goes further than the available data can support.

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The platform has not disclosed the period covered by the 19 police reports. Whether they were recorded over a single year or across many years makes a significant difference when estimating any lifetime probability. Without knowing the timeframe, it is not possible to independently assess how the lifetime figure was calculated.

The wording itself also deserves caution. The underlying data concerns reports of unidentified objects submitted to police, not confirmed extraterrestrial encounters. A reported UFO sighting simply means someone observed something they could not immediately identify.

Taken together, the ranking supports the conclusion that Cambridge generated the highest rate of police-recorded UFO reports in this dataset, but it does not, on its own, establish the probability of an actual alien encounter.

Why Might Cambridge Ranks First?

CSB offers two possible explanations for Cambridge's position at the top of the ranking.

The first is geographical. The city lies within the flat Fenland landscape, giving residents broad, unobstructed views across eastern England, which the platform suggests could make unusual objects in the sky easier to notice.

The second is cultural. CSB argues that Cambridge's long-established academic environment may encourage people to document unusual observations formally rather than dismiss them. 'The university research culture likely means unusual things get documented,' the platform said.

Both explanations are plausible, but they remain theories offered by CSB rather than conclusions supported by the FOI data itself. The figures identify where reports were made, not why they were made, so they cannot determine whether geography, reporting habits or other factors influenced the results.

Cambridge genuinely tops this FOI-based ranking of police-recorded UFO sightings, making it the highest-ranked city in the dataset on both total reports and a per-capita basis.

At the same time, the more eye-catching claim of a '1 in 400 lifetime chance' of an alien encounter should be treated with caution. The timeframe behind the reported sightings has not been disclosed, and the available data records reports of unidentified objects rather than confirmed extraterrestrial activity.

The ranking is therefore best understood as a snapshot of police-recorded UFO reports, not evidence that Cambridge is objectively Britain's 'alien capital.' The figures may indicate where people are most likely to report unusual sightings, but they do not establish what was actually seen or why Cambridge recorded more reports than any other city in the study.