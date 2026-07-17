President Donald Trump's voice sounded 'cooked' and he visibly struggled with the teleprompter during a live White House address in Washington on Thursday 16 July, just hours after his usual teleprompter operator was placed on administrative leave over allegations he used insider knowledge to bet more than $100,000 (£74,236.60) on Trump's speeches.

The prime-time address was billed as a major intervention on the 2020 election and the SAVE America Act, with the 80-year-old president using the White House podium to tout his administration's record and promise the declassification of documents about the 2020 vote and alleged Chinese influence.

The political substance should have dominated the night. Instead, it was Trump's hoarse delivery and awkward teleprompter reading that set social media on fire.

Teleprompter Turmoil After $100k Kalshi Betting Claims

The awkward broadcast came after the White House confirmed that Trump's regular teleprompter operator had been sidelined over an ethics cloud. Earlier on Thursday, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the operator, identified in reports as Gabriel Perez, had been accused of using advance access to Trump's prepared remarks to place bets on the online prediction market Kalshi.

Leavitt said the individual named in the reports was 'complying with the CFTC' and had been put on administrative leave. She added that a different teleprompter operator would be running the system for Trump's evening address, and said the president regarded the situation as 'deeply unfortunate' and 'a disgrace.'

Sources close to the investigation reported that Perez who joined Trump's team in 2016, allegedly placed wagers on the content and timing of the president's speeches. Kalshi, according to the company's head of enforcement and legal counsel Robert DeNault, flagged 'suspicious trades' tied to Trump's public appearances to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

'The Kalshi surveillance team promptly flagged, investigated, and referred these trades to the CFTC,' DeNault wrote in a social media post, adding that the platform had provided regulators with 'all evidence' gathered in its internal review. Perez is now reportedly in settlement talks with the CFTC. Leavitt said she was not aware of any other White House officials under suspicion.

Against that backdrop, the president took the lectern with a new teleprompter operator at the controls, and it showed.

'Make America Cough Again': Trump's Hoarse Delivery Sparks Health Chatter

As the White House livestreamed Trump's remarks on X, viewers quickly picked up on his strained voice and repeated stumbles. Clips of the president sounding hoarse and tripping over scripted lines were reposted across the platform within minutes, with critics and bemused onlookers piling in.

Journalist Aaron Rupar shared one widely circulated snippet, writing: 'Trump, sounding hoarse, is struggling to read the teleprompter.' Underneath, users dissected every croak and pause.

'Either he has been yelling at everyone all day or he's been snoring due to his sleep apnea... either way he sounds and looks like s—,' one commenter wrote. Another quipped that his campaign slogan now sounded like 'Make America ... cough again.'

Others directly linked the on-air glitches to the teleprompter upheaval. 'His normal teleprompter guy is a bit tied up,' one user noted, in a nod to the $100k betting scandal. 'Hey, give him a chance, it's a new teleprompter guy...' another added.

Under a separate clip, one user wrote: 'Damn, Trump is really struggling to read the teleprompter... Bleep, Bloop, I AM ROBOT HUMAN READING SCRIPT...' Another said: 'Trump is literally slurring his words. Struggling with the new teleprompter guy, I'm sure.'

'Trump sounds like s—. He needs his old teleprompter operator,' a third commented, while one viewer simply asked: 'Cyborg Trump is freaking me out. What's wrong with his voice?'

The White House did not address Trump's vocal condition in Leavitt's earlier briefing, and there was no official medical update attached to the address. Health speculation around Trump is nothing new, but the contrast between the tightly scripted subject matter and the ragged delivery gave it extra oxygen.

Wildfire Smoke, 'Cooked' Voice And A President Under The Microscope

Not all viewers blamed the president's age or the teleprompter reshuffle. One X user suggested the hoarseness might be tied to poor air quality linked to Canadian wildfires that have repeatedly shrouded the US East Coast in smoke over recent summers.

'Trump voice sounds rough af from this wildfire air quality situation wtf is actually going on ??? This is 4 summers in a row. This was never a thing growing up. We never had hazy smoke and chemically filled air in the summer,' they wrote.

Donald Trump, who is sounding very hoarse, is still struggling to read the teleprompter 😂 pic.twitter.com/xEEBAdtwVu — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) July 17, 2026

Others were less charitable. 'Trump sounds like s—. His voice is COOKED,' one person posted, while another, in a particularly harsh jab, wrote: 'Jesus Christ, this fat motherf—er can't even read a teleprompter.'

The irony is hard to miss. A scandal about someone allegedly monetising granular knowledge of Trump's script has, at least temporarily, left the president looking less in control of that script than ever. The teleprompter, a device designed to make politicians sound polished and precise, instead highlighted his faltering cadence and repeated phrases.

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Yet beneath the mockery, there is a more serious thread. The CFTC investigation into trading based on inside information from White House operations raises questions about how political events are being turned into financial instruments, and who gets to cash in. Kalshi's insistence that its systems worked and that it immediately alerted regulators will not be the end of that debate.

Trump, for his part, pressed on with his remarks about the 2020 election and promised declassification of documents relating to alleged Chinese interference, even as his voice rasped and social feeds filled with jokes about robo-Trump and malfunctioning scripts.

Whether this was a one-off bad vocal night, the fallout of a teleprompter reshuffle, or something more persistent is, for now, guesswork.