Katie Price has flown to Dubai for a reported face-to-face confrontation with Lee Andrews after days of confusion over his whereabouts, while fresh social media activity on his Instagram account has fuelled yet more uncertainty about the couple's marriage. The latest twist came on 2 June 2026, with reports claiming Katie wants a divorce after what she believes Andrews put her through.

The news came after a messy run of claims, counterclaims and social media sleuthing around Andrews, 43, who had been reported missing when he failed to board a flight to the UK and later emerged in custody in Dubai over a private civil matter. Katie, 48, initially suggested he had been 'kidnapped' and held at a 'black site,' before it became clear that was not the case, and that he was being held at Al Awir prison instead.

Just when Lee Andrews thought he'd got away with it.



Katie Price jets off to Dubai for long-awaited reunion with husband Lee Andrews https://t.co/3HJ30oOlf5 via @MetroUK — munsy_uk (@munsy_uk) June 2, 2026

Read more Katie Price, Lee Andrews Divorce? Furious Star Demands Face-to-Face Showdown With 'Missing' Husband Katie Price, Lee Andrews Divorce? Furious Star Demands Face-to-Face Showdown With 'Missing' Husband

Lee Andrews And The Dubai Mystery

By 1 June, Andrews' Instagram account had stopped following Katie altogether, a detail that set off another round of speculation because his profile had previously followed no one but her. Reports then said the account had become active again and had refollowed Katie, although the page still stated that someone else was 'managing' it.

Katie Price reportedly leaves the UK to find 'missing' husband Lee Andrews as his whereabouts discovered https://t.co/UnPZKO1V0I pic.twitter.com/c5lLgkLnPJ — Tyla (@Tyla) June 3, 2026

That raises an unresolved question about who was behind the activity. It remains unclear whether Andrews himself was responsible for the posts or whether another individual may have been operating the account. There is no information available that definitively establishes who was behind the screen.

It is also unclear whether Andrews has actually been released. Some reports said he had been due out on 1 June, then again on 2 June, but neither date appears to have produced a confirmed public sighting.

He is also said to be facing a four-figure fine before he can leave prison, which may partly explain why the story keeps refusing to close itself down neatly.

Lee Andrews And Katie Price's Fraying Patience

Katie's relationship with Andrews had already become public property long before the latest prison reports. The pair married in Dubai in January, and what should have been a routine media appearance on Good Morning Britain turned into an absence, then a missing-person style mystery, then a prison update, then a social media forensic exercise. It has been a lot, even by the standards of Katie Price's very public life.

Heat claimed Katie was furious, humiliated and considering divorce. The magazine said the insider described her as 'devastated' and 'furious,' adding that she had genuinely feared Andrews might be dead and that she had been 'in bits' over the whole episode.

These statements remain unverified second-hand accounts. However, they illustrate the tone now surrounding the story, which has developed beyond typical accounts of marital strain into a more complex and uncertain narrative.

Lee Andrews, Social Media And What Comes Next

The Instagram detail matters because it has become one of the few visible signals around a man who has otherwise been difficult to pin down in public. First he vanished, then he was said to be in custody, then his account stopped following Katie, and now it has apparently followed her again.

Lee Andrews unfollows Katie Price on Instagram amid ongoing Dubai dramahttps://t.co/cs3ybts30b — The Daily Record (@Daily_Record) June 1, 2026

None of that proves anything conclusive on its own, but it does show how thin the available evidence is, and how much of the narrative is being pieced together from fragments.

Nothing is fully confirmed yet beyond the fact that reports place Andrews in Dubai and say Katie has travelled there as the marriage faces a very public test. The rest is a tangle of private claims, prison timing, online behaviour and tabloid sourcing, which should all be taken with a grain of salt until there is a clearer statement from either side.

Katie's own version of events has already shifted once, and that alone has made the whole affair harder to trust in real time. If she does meet Andrews in Dubai, it may answer one question and raise three more, which is usually how these stories go when social media, marriage and a foreign prison system all collide at once.