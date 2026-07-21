The Trump DOJ subpoenas 14 law firms as unofficial adviser's secret deals exposed after the Justice Department sought records on communications linked to President Donald Trump's executive orders and to longtime adviser Boris Epshteyn, in a dispute unfolding in Washington federal court this month.

The subpoenas sharpen a widening legal fight with the American Bar Association, which says the administration has been punishing law firms for their past work, their diversity efforts and their ties to Trump's political and legal enemies.

Trump DOJ Subpoenas 14 Law Firms in ABA Fight

The news came after the American Bar Association filed suit last year over what it calls a 'law firm intimidation policy,' arguing Trump used executive power to restrict access to federal buildings, security clearances and government work in ways that chilled legal representation.

It was reported that the Justice Department's newly disclosed subpoenas seek detailed records and depositions from 14 major firms, including firms that struck deals with the White House and others that fought the executive orders in court.

According to reports, the DOJ wants communications tied to the executive orders as well as exchanges with Epshteyn, who is described as a longtime Trump adviser. That matters because Epshteyn sits at the messy centre of this affair, allegedly acting as a go-between in negotiations with some of the firms that settled.

The whole thing has a whiff of back-channel dealmaking that, frankly, looks mad from the outside.

The ABA has said it wants to see the same communications, arguing they could show how the agreements were struck and whether the White House used pressure to shape the outcome.

The Justice Department, meanwhile, is trying to keep those materials under wraps, saying the subpoenas are meant to reinforce its position that the ABA should seek the information from its own members rather than from a close presidential adviser. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Trump DOJ Subpoenas and the Boris Epshteyn Angle

Trump issued executive orders in early 2025 aimed at more than five law firms with links to investigations involving him. Some of those firms challenged the orders in court and won, while others chose to settle, with reporting indicating they agreed to provide millions of dollars in pro bono work rather than keep fighting.

That split is now part of the problem, because firms that settled could be dragged back into the glare if the DOJ succeeds in prying open the paper trail.

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The DOJ's subpoenas cover records going back to the start of Trump's second term and include communications with the ABA about Epshteyn. Another report said the Justice Department asked a federal judge in New York to block the ABA's own push for records from Epshteyn, arguing the association was seeking material that would intrude on protected communications.

So the administration is now trying to shield the very details it is also demanding from the firms. That is the kind of circular fight that keeps lawyers billing, and keeps everyone else trying to figure out who is actually holding the cards.

The broader ABA lawsuit says the policy has harmed law firms' ability to take on certain clients or cases because they fear retaliation. It also argues that the administration's moves could hurt firms' government work and push them away from cases the White House disfavours.

It was reported that the DOJ's disclosure came in the context of that lawsuit, which is asking a judge to declare the policy moot and stop it from moving forward.

What the Trump DOJ Subpoenas Could Reveal

What makes the subpoenas interesting is not just the paperwork, but what the paperwork might expose. If the records show that Epshteyn brokered deals behind the scenes, or that firms were nudged into concessions to avoid punishment, it would give the ABA's case more bite.

If, on the other hand, the communications are thinner than critics expect, the White House may argue the entire row has been inflated beyond its real significance.

Four of the firms that challenged Trump's orders have already been successful in court, while other firms have opted to settle instead of prolong the fight.

That leaves the legal industry in an awkward place, divided between firms that resisted and firms that bought peace. The subpoenas now risk pulling both camps deeper into the same media-storm.

The DOJ has not publicly laid out everything it hopes to prove, but it was reported that it is seeking the firms' communications with Epshteyn and the ABA about the executive orders and related deals.

The ABA, for its part, is pushing for the same records, saying they may reveal whether the administration's pressure campaign crossed the line from hardball politics into something more corrosive. For now, the firms are caught in the middle, and the next court filing may say more than any polished statement ever could.