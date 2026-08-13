Bumble has scrapped the rule that defined it. From Tuesday, men can send the first message on the dating app, ending a decade-old feature that let women alone start heterosexual conversations. The reply window also triples, from 24 hours to 72.

The change lands as the company fights to reverse a steep commercial slide, and it reads less like a values update than a survival move.

What Actually Changed

Anyone in a match can now open a chat, with only one initial message allowed before the recipient replies. Low-effort openers, such as a single word, trigger a prompt to write something more thoughtful. The longer reply window, Bumble said, gives people more room to respond without racing a countdown.

Founder and chief executive Whitney Wolfe Herd cast the shift as growth rather than retreat. 'While women making the first move was a radical idea, being women-first was never about prescribing just one way to connect,' she said in a statement, adding that the update was 'the realization of' the company's founding vision, not a departure from it.

Why Bumble Is Doing It Now

The timing is hard to separate from the numbers. Bumble reported second-quarter revenue of $210.5 million (£156 million) on 5 August, down 15.2% on the same period a year earlier. Total paying users fell 16.4% to about 3.2 million, a drop of roughly 620,000. The company guided to a further decline in paying users in the third quarter.

That pressure runs deeper than one quarter. Full-year 2025 revenue fell nearly 10% to about $966 million (£717 million), and the stock has lost close to half its value over the past year. In June, Reuters first reported that Bumble was working with Morgan Stanley on a possible sale, though sources cautioned no deal was certain.

Against that backdrop, Bumble leaned on its own research to defend the move. Internal data from 2,267 US women surveyed in August 2024 found 66% preferred men to send the first message, with many saying it would make dating feel less stressful.

The Bigger Shift: Killing the Swipe

The messaging change is one strand of a far larger overhaul. On its earnings call, Wolfe Herd told analysts the company is building a new interaction model to replace swiping entirely, describing a move toward 'fewer, better, more considered signals' rather than speed and volume.

Bumble unveiled a generative AI matchmaker called Bee in March, designed to learn a user's values and goals through private chats and then surface compatible matches. Reporting citing Axios has indicated the swipe-free experience could reach select markets in the fourth quarter of 2026, though Bumble has kept specifics under wraps.

What It Means for US Daters

For the millions of Americans who date online, two familiar mechanics are gone at once. The pressure on women to initiate is lifted, and the anxiety of a 24-hour clock eases. The wider signal is starker. The swipe-based model that built the industry is cracking, and rivals are moving the same way. Tinder is expanding in-person events, and Bumble has pushed its own group-meetup app, Plans, as a swipe-free alternative.

Whether an AI matchmaker can win back users Bumble has spent two years losing is the real test. The app that once told women it existed to hand them control is now dismantling that mechanism, and betting its recovery on what replaces it.