More than 10 institutional customers have signed up for Trump Media & Technology Group's Truth API, a paid service that gives financial firms faster access to posts from President Donald Trump and other influential Truth Social accounts. The service, which launched on 1 August, can cost up to $100,000 (£73,500) a month, according to reporting, putting a premium price on information that can move markets within seconds.

The development marks a new chapter for Truth Social, which Trump Media has been trying to turn into a more valuable commercial asset.

When the company announced Truth API in July, it described the product as a business-to-business data feed for financial services firms that need rapid, machine-readable access to posts. The company said customers had already signed up before the official launch.

Truth Social Charges Subs $100k for Early Access

The posts remain publicly available, but paying customers receive them through a licensed feed designed to reduce the delay between publication and delivery. Trump Media says the system can deliver posts in milliseconds and is aimed particularly at organisations where even a small delay in receiving information matters.

That distinction is important because Truth API is not selling private messages or unpublished government documents. In short, it is selling speed.

For professional trading firms, however, speed can have real financial value. Trump frequently uses Truth Social to discuss tariffs, foreign policy, government decisions and other issues capable of affecting stocks, commodities and other markets. Reuters reported when the service was announced that Trump Media was targeting banks and trading firms with its fastest access to posts from the platform's most influential accounts.

The company has defended the arrangement as a legitimate data product. Interim chief executive Kevin McGurn said, 'Markets already move on Truth Social posts,' arguing that Truth API provides a direct, licensed feed while creating a recurring source of revenue for Trump Media.

The price has nevertheless attracted attention. Media reports previously said that Trump Media had discussed charging as much as $100,000 (£73,500) a month, while a discounted rate of $60,000 (£44,100) a month was reportedly offered to firms willing to commit to a three-year agreement. The latest reporting indicates that customers are now paying within that range.

Trump Media Faces Losses

The timing is notable because the new data service arrives as Trump Media confronts substantial financial losses.

The company reported a net loss of $238.1 million (£175 million) for the second quarter of 2026, compared with a $20 million (£14.7 million) loss a year earlier. Revenue, meanwhile, reached $1.7 million (£1.25 million), up from $900,000 (£661,500) in the same period last year. Media reports note that much of the latest loss came from unrealised declines in the value of cryptocurrency and other financial assets rather than from the direct operation of Truth Social.

Trump Media has also been pulling back from several ventures outside its core media business. The company has said it wants to focus more heavily on Truth Social and related operations, while continuing to pursue its proposed merger with fusion-energy company TAE Technologies.

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Against that context, Truth API offers something the company has long needed: a potentially recurring revenue stream built around an asset it already owns.

The controversy, however, is difficult to separate from the person at the centre of the platform. Trump is not simply a prominent Truth Social user. He is the sitting US president, and his posts can concern decisions with immediate economic consequences. The service therefore raises questions about whether wealthy financial firms are being given a meaningful advantage over investors who receive the same information through ordinary public channels.

That does not automatically make the arrangement illegal. The underlying posts are intended to become public, and Trump Media has described Truth API as a licensed feed of publicly available information.

Why Traders See Value

The difference between knowing something is coming and receiving it moments before everyone else is precisely what makes high-speed financial data valuable.

The company has pushed back against criticism, saying it believes claims about the service have been factually inaccurate. More than 10 customer agreements had been signed by the time McGurn disclosed the figure with the company's second-quarter results, and Trump Media said it was continuing to bring in additional institutional customers.

For now, the precise identities of those customers have not been publicly disclosed.