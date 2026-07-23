Clavicular's new AI face-rating app has turned a routine product launch into a privacy controversy, with critics questioning why a looksmaxxing influencer wants users to upload their facial data.

The American internet personality and influencer, whose real name is Braden Eric Peters, announced Face Harmony on X and Instagram, telling followers that the app was built to handle the flood of people asking him to rate their appearance.

'The amount of DMs I get asking for ratings is insane,' he wrote. 'So I built an app that can do it better than me. Face Harmony is LIVE.'

The amount of DMs I get asking for ratings is insane. So I built an app that can do it better than me. Face Harmony is LIVE. pic.twitter.com/etyXxhdUrL — Clavicular (@Clavicular0) July 22, 2026

The app, listed as Face Harmony by Clavicular, is described as a facial analysis tool that uses camera-based scanning and 'biometric-style face mapping' to assess facial balance, proportions and grooming potential. Its App Store listing says it offers symmetry analysis, jawline and midface scoring, canthal tilt metrics, side-profile inspection, progress history and personalised improvement suggestions.

Facial Data Concerns Quickly Followed

The launch immediately raised questions because Face Harmony requires users to scan their faces to receive feedback. That may be the entire point of the product, but it also makes the app more sensitive than a typical lifestyle tool.

Facial images and facial measurements can reveal far more than ordinary profile data, especially when used by apps promising analysis of symmetry, proportions and attractiveness.

- takes trip to tel aviv then spawns in app that takes your facial data incredible tech — 0xRiver (@0xRiver8) July 22, 2026

The app's public description says it is intended for appearance, grooming and self-improvement guidance only, and not for medical advice. Still, its focus on biometric-style mapping has made some users uneasy. Those concerns escalated because Clavicular had recently taken a highly publicised trip to Tel Aviv.

One X user reacted by writing: 'takes trip to tel aviv then spawns in app that takes your facial data incredible tech.'

Streamer Sneako also weighed in, suggesting without evidence that the app could be linked to Israel through a Jewish operator using Clavicular to collect information from insecure young users.

Hmm I wonder if this app is run by a jew who is using Clavicular to get insecure kids to sell their information to Israel? https://t.co/HPjnU8pmV1 — SNEAKO (@sneako) July 23, 2026

There is currently no public evidence supporting claims that Israel or an Israeli company is behind the app or that users' facial data is being sent to any government. The backlash reflects how quickly privacy concerns can slide into conspiracy theories when AI, biometrics and a controversial influencer collide.

What the Looksmaxxing App Claims to Do

Face Harmony is aimed at the looksmaxxing community, a subculture built around maximising physical attractiveness through grooming, fitness, facial analysis and, in its more extreme corners, risky body-modification practices.

Clavicular tested his new app Face Harmony on a random girl and it rated her face on the spot



“We got all the ratios coming up here. The midface ratio is 36% so... could be better, but it's okay.” pic.twitter.com/3fTPwUzSy9 — Hiastra (@Hiastrax) July 23, 2026

The app promises to turn that online rating culture into an automated tool. Instead of waiting for Clavicular or other users to judge a selfie, users can receive a breakdown of their facial 'harmony' and suggested ways to improve their appearance.

The pitch is simple: scan your face, receive a score, then get advice on hair, grooming, posture, skincare and photo angles. Critics, however, say it risks feeding insecurity among young users already drawn to appearance-ranking culture.

Why Clavicular Is So Controversial

Clavicular has become one of the most visible figures in looksmaxxing, building a large following through extreme claims about his own transformation. He has been profiled for promoting controversial methods, including claims of testosterone use from a young age, drug use to stay slim and 'bone smashing,' a dangerous practice involving striking facial bones in the belief it can alter facial structure.