What was once a quiet source of embarrassment, a woman supporting a partner with no job, has hardened into a measurable feature of the American economy, and the Federal Reserve's own figures now describe it.

Women held more payroll jobs than men in the United States in early 2026, only the third time on record that the workforce has tipped female, and economists say the shift looks more durable than the two that came before.

Male participation in the labour force has slid to its lowest level since records began in 1948, outside the depths of the pandemic, while the industries that are adding jobs are overwhelmingly ones in which women already dominate.

The Third Crossover, and Why This One May Hold

The milestone has been reached before, but never quite like this. Women last outnumbered men in payroll employment briefly during the Great Recession and again just before Covid, according to an analysis by Fortune, and on both occasions the balance soon tipped back as the economy recovered and male-dominated sectors rehired.

This time, analysts argue, the cause is structural rather than cyclical. Laura Ullrich, a former regional economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond who wrote a recent analysis for Indeed's Hiring Lab, said the change did not resemble the recession-driven flips of the past.

'It definitely doesn't, to me, seem like the change has been driven by a recessionary period, which is what typically drives it,' she said, describing instead a long-term decline that points to a permanent or at least semi-permanent shift.

The numbers behind the crossover are stark. In the early 1990s, men held almost seven million more jobs than women; by early 2026 that gap had closed entirely. Over the most recent 12 months, jobs held by men fell by a net 142,000 while women gained 298,000, and of the 1.2 million jobs added between February 2024 and February 2026, roughly two-thirds went to women.

The gender gap in labour-force participation, the share of each group either working or looking for work, has narrowed without interruption for decades and reached its lowest recorded level in February 2026. It is a trend line that predates any single administration and shows little sign of reversing.

The Jobs That Are Growing, and the Ones That Are Not

The clearest explanation lies in which parts of the economy are hiring. Healthcare and social assistance, a sector that is nearly four-fifths female, added 1.8 million jobs between July 2023 and July 2025, accounting for more than half of all US job growth over that period, a single female-skewed industry carrying the bulk of the country's employment gains.

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The sectors that have traditionally employed men have moved the other way. Manufacturing, technology, financial activities and media have been stagnant or shrinking, squeezed by automation, offshoring and, more recently, the early effects of artificial intelligence on white-collar work. The jobs disappearing are disproportionately the ones men have long relied on.

Women also hold a head start in training for the roles that remain. As of 2023, 87 percent of students pursuing bachelor's degrees in nursing were women, and in speech-language pathology, a profession that can pay six figures, women made up more than 96 percent of master's students.

As demand tilts towards healthcare and care work, the pipeline of qualified workers is already overwhelmingly female, entrenching the imbalance for years to come.

Male labour-force participation captures the scale of the retreat. The rate has fallen almost 20 points since tracking began in 1948, from 86.7 percent to 67.2 percent, and by April 2026 roughly one in three prime-age and young American men was neither working nor looking for work.

Female participation, by contrast, has climbed from 32 percent in 1948 to 57.2 percent, and has held far steadier through recent shocks. Right before Covid, the male rate stood at 69.2 percent, so almost all of the recent widening of the gap has come from men stepping back rather than women surging forward.

A Financial Burden That Falls on Whoever Is Closest

The rise of the stay-at-home man is not, for most, a lifestyle choice underwritten by the state. Men who leave the workforce generally do not qualify for assistance programmes such as food stamps or temporary cash aid unless they have a disability, which means that when a man stops earning, the financial weight tends to fall on whoever is nearest, most often a working partner.

That reality complicates the lighter framing the trend has attracted online, where the 'stay-at-home boyfriend' has become a social-media archetype. Behind the memes sits a harder economic fact: a growing number of women are not merely out-earning their partners but wholly supporting them, absorbing a cost the safety net does not.

The shift also collides with a pay gap that has not closed at the same pace. Women who work still trail men on wages, and full-time mothers earned roughly 35 percent less than full-time fathers in 2024, with the so-called motherhood penalty continuing to drive much of the disparity. The same labour market, in other words, is pushing women into the role of breadwinner while still paying many of them less for the work they do.

None of this maps neatly onto the culture-war framing the numbers sometimes attract. Some men are studying, caring for children or retraining rather than idling, and the data cannot always tell one from another.

What it does show unambiguously is that the country crossed a threshold this year that it had only ever touched briefly before, and that the forces holding it there are the slow-moving kind.