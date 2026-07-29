Elon Musk's social media platform X has climbed news app rankings and strengthened its position as a destination for breaking stories, prompting renewed debate over whether traditional news apps are losing ground in the UK.

While Musk has suggested the platform is becoming the world's leading source for real-time information, industry data paints a more nuanced picture.

Research from the Reuters Institute and UK communications regulator Ofcom shows social platforms are increasingly shaping how Britons consume news, but established publishers such as the BBC continue to dominate trust and direct readership.

The discussion resurfaced after X ranked highly in Apple's News category in several countries, including periods when it reached the top of UK App Store news charts.

Elon Musk Points to X's News App Rankings

Musk has long described X, formerly Twitter, as the global town square for real-time information, arguing that it offers faster access to breaking news than traditional media.

Screenshots circulating online recently showed X reaching the number one position in Apple's News category across multiple countries. Responding to one such post, Musk simply wrote, 'Top source of news in the UK.'

🇬🇧 Top source of news in the UK 🇬🇧 https://t.co/yUsmEfzvLl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2024

Supporters have cited the rankings as evidence that users increasingly turn to X for live events, political developments and eyewitness reporting rather than relying solely on dedicated news apps.

However, App Store rankings measure downloads within a specific category rather than overall news consumption or long-term audience behaviour.

Social Media Overtakes News Websites, Report Shows

The Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2026 found that social media and video platforms have overtaken traditional news websites and apps globally as a source of news for the first time.

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According to the report, 54% of respondents said they used social media or video platforms for news, compared with 51% who accessed news through dedicated websites or apps. Television remained close behind at 52%.

In the UK, Ofcom found that around three-quarters of people aged between 16 and 24 regularly discover news through social media platforms.

While X remains an important platform for breaking news, Reuters reported its overall usage has declined in recent years, although the proportion of users relying on it specifically for news has remained relatively stable.

YouTube and Facebook continue to attract larger news audiences than X across most markets.

Traditional Media Still Holds Trust

Despite changing digital habits, traditional news organisations continue to enjoy significant advantages in reach and public trust.

Ofcom data shows that the BBC remains the UK's most-used individual news provider across television, radio and online services, while ITV News also maintains a strong audience.

Moreover, Reuters research found UK audiences remain cautious about obtaining news through social media, with widespread concern over misinformation and the reliability of online content.

Analysts say many users now discover headlines through platforms such as X before clicking through to established publishers for detailed reporting. The shift has raised concerns among media organisations about losing direct relationships with readers as more traffic flows through social platforms.

Although X has become an influential destination for live updates and commentary, current evidence does not suggest it has replaced traditional news apps in the UK.

Instead, researchers describe an increasingly fragmented news ecosystem where audiences combine broadcasters, newspaper websites, social media platforms and video services depending on how they prefer to consume information.

X's growing prominence is helping bolster Musk's desire to make the platform a hub for online news. But for UK audiences traditional news brands still matter a lot, growing alongside – not being replaced by – fast-growing social platforms.