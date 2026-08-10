A new 153-page investigation from Reset Tech and Equimundo has concluded the online 'manosphere' functions less like an ideological movement and more like a commercial pipeline, one that identifies lonely or anxious young men, feeds them a grievance narrative, and then sells them the supposed cure.

The report, titled The Grift Economy: How Young Men Are Being Sold Fake Belonging and Fake Wealth Online, was published by the digital safety group Reset Tech and the gender equality nonprofit Equimundo on 7 August 2026, following an 18-month investigation into the creators, platforms and financial products built around male loneliness and economic anxiety.

A Three-Stage Pipeline

The researchers describe the ecosystem as a structured, three-stage commercial process. It begins with recruitment through ordinary self-help content on dating, fitness or money.

From there, the report says, 'bad actors' exploit those vulnerabilities with a grievance-based narrative, often distorting real economic data to suggest men alone are under attack. The final stage is monetisation, where the same influencers sell access to courses, supplements or exclusive communities once a sense of shared victimhood has taken hold.

Gary Barker, Equimundo's chief executive and founder, said the young men caught up in the ecosystem 'deserve to be getting straight information on products that actually do what they say they do, and not [be] swindled out of their money'. Kristina Wilfore, Reset Tech's director of innovation and global projects, went further, arguing that platforms have little incentive to intervene. 'The business model was never built to,' she said, describing YouTube as 'the landlord, the banker, and the distributor' of an ecosystem she says is 'stealing the future of young men across the world, one course, one membership, one supplement stack at a time'.

The Numbers Behind the Grievance

The financial scale is central to the report's argument. Researchers estimate that Andrew Tate's subscription-based 'Real World' education platform, priced at $99 a month, generates approximately $184 million in annual gross revenue.

Top-tier streamers were found to earn between $30,000 and $50,000 an hour, while podcaster Joe Rogan reportedly commands speaking fees upwards of $200,000. The most successful creators in the space, the report estimates, can pull in $1 million to $10 million annually across memberships, sponsorships and platform payouts.

A separate cross-platform analysis tracked 216 'looksmaxxing' influencers, a trend that promotes often unproven methods for altering appearance, across TikTok, Instagram and Facebook. Their combined content reach exceeded 14.6 billion views, which the researchers attribute to platform recommendation systems rather than organic interest. That reach is not accidental, the report argues: algorithmic recommendation systems actively surface this content to users who have shown any interest in self-improvement or dating advice.

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The report also points to a livestream in January 2026 in which the streamer Braden Peters, known online as Clavicular, joined Andrew and Tristan Tate, Nick Fuentes and Sneako to listen to Kanye West's antisemitic track in a van in Miami. The clip spread widely across mainstream platforms and drew significant public criticism.

Rather than losing followers, Clavicular's audience grew sharply in its aftermath, giving his 'looksmaxxing academy', which ranges from $49 to $3,000 for private coaching, a far larger pool of potential paying members.

Asked about the report's findings, YouTube spokesperson Boot Bullwinkle said the platform's guidelines 'strictly prohibit content that promotes, glorifies, or encourages self-harm and eating disorders, as well as content that encourages dangerous behaviours that can lead to physical injury', adding that stricter monetisation rules apply and that violations prompt 'swift action'. A Kick spokesperson said moderation on livestreaming platforms is inherently 'reactive' to prohibited activity, ranging from warnings to bans and demonetisation.

The report reframes a long-running debate about young men's radicalisation as a consumer protection issue rather than purely a culture war. Its authors argue the regulatory tools to intervene already exist in the UK, EU, Australia and Brazil, meaning the gap is one of enforcement rather than policy. The full report, 'The Grift Economy,' is available at Reset Tech and Equimundo. As Wilfore put it: 'They're stealing the future of young men, one course, one membership, one supplement stack at a time.'