Meta is making its boldest push yet to put artificial intelligence directly in front of users' eyes.

The company has unveiled a new line of Meta AI glasses starting at $299, making them cheaper than its Ray-Ban smart glasses and signaling a major effort to bring AI-powered wearables to a wider audience. But while the lower price is grabbing attention, another issue is quickly becoming impossible to ignore: privacy.

As Meta's smart glasses become increasingly capable of understanding and interpreting the world around users, critics are questioning whether safeguards can keep pace with the technology.

Meta on Tuesday announced a new line of AI glasses designed in-house, signaling a deeper push into the wearable technology that’s become a new front in the artificial intelligence race. https://t.co/h1300paWGu — Scripps News (@scrippsnews) June 24, 2026

Meta's Bigger AI Play

The new Meta AI glasses mark a shift in strategy for the tech giant. Unlike previous smart eyewear released under the Ray-Ban and Oakley brands, these glasses were designed in-house and are being positioned as a key part of Meta's artificial intelligence ambitions.

The lineup includes three styles: Adventurer, Fury, and Meta Glasses by Kylie, a model developed with Kylie Jenner.

Meta Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth said affordability was a major factor behind the launch.

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'You really want to be able to be in many places in the market, so reaching people isn't just about even design and style, it's also about the price point,' Bosworth said during a launch event.

The move comes as Meta faces growing pressure to prove its massive AI investments can produce products consumers actually want.

Kylie Jenner has her own Meta glasses now. 👓✨



The $399 smart glasses feature custom gemstone details and an AI voice modeled after Kylie herself. pic.twitter.com/XCYQHPkroe — Complex Style (@ComplexStyle) June 23, 2026

These Glasses Analyse The World Around You

Meta's latest AI-powered glasses do much more than take photos or play music.

The devices can answer questions about a user's surroundings, translate languages, provide recommendations, and analyse images captured through built-in cameras. They run on Meta's new Muse Spark AI model, which the company says is better at understanding visual information and remembering user preferences.

During demonstrations, the glasses estimated calories in a bowl of strawberries, translated Arabic signs into English, and even identified fake cherries being used as props.

Those examples highlight Meta's larger vision. The company is building wearable AI that does not just see the world, but attempts to understand it.

Privacy Concerns Take Centre Stage

That capability is also fueling the biggest controversy surrounding the AI glasses market.

Earlier this year, reports surfaced of people using smart glasses to record interactions with strangers and then posting the footage online without consent. The incidents reignited concerns about surveillance, privacy, and how wearable cameras could change everyday social interactions.

Meta says its devices include protections. An LED indicator light activates when recording is taking place, and the company says the camera will not function if the light is blocked.

Bosworth acknowledged the challenge.

'It is a cat and mouse game with people who are bad actors,' he said. 'We try to make sure that we're doing everything we can generationally to continue to improve, making sure that light is the indicator that bystanders can rely on to understand what's happening on the glasses.'

For critics, however, the debate goes beyond recording. As AI becomes better at recognising objects, locations, and context, smart glasses' privacy concerns are expanding far beyond the camera itself.

Meta and EssilorLuxottica have launched Meta Glasses, a new AI eyewear line starting at $299 with three frame shapes and 26 style combinations the company's cheapest AI glasses to date, undercutting the second-generation Ray-Ban Meta price by about $80. pic.twitter.com/H4uUEvcjcP — Nairametrics (@Nairametrics) June 24, 2026

The Battle Against ChatGPT And Gemini

The glasses are also central to Meta's broader AI strategy.

According to Pew Research, OpenAI's ChatGPT remains the most widely used AI assistant among American adults, followed by Google's Gemini. Meta AI trails both rivals.

If successful, the glasses could become an important weapon in Meta's effort to close the gap with its competitors.

New Competition Is Coming

Meta currently dominates the smart glasses market, but rivals are closing in.

Google and Samsung are preparing their own AI-powered glasses, while OpenAI is reportedly developing hardware products of its own. Industry analysts believe Google's Gemini ecosystem could give it a significant advantage because it already connects to services used by billions of people.

At the same time, some experts remain unconvinced that consumers need another connected device.

Omdia analyst Runar Bjorhovde recently summed up the challenge facing the industry with a simple question: 'What do you actually do with that?'

Meta Wants More Than Glasses

When asked about future products for people who do not wear glasses, Bosworth suggested the company is already exploring new ways to deliver AI experiences.

'The design team is absolutely captivated by this question,' he said. 'What are the other ways that we can deliver this capability to people who don't want to have glasses?'

The comment hints at a future where AI extends far beyond eyewear.

For now, Meta is betting that affordable smart glasses can bring artificial intelligence into everyday life. The bigger question is whether consumers are ready to wear devices that do more than observe the world around them, and increasingly understand it too.