With prediction markets becoming one of the fastest-growing trends on the internet, Meta is reportedly joining the movement under Mark Zuckerberg's leadership by developing an experimental platform. According to reports, the social media company is building an experimental app called Arena, a points-based prediction app giving users the ability to forecast outcomes of real-world events. While no real-money betting is initially involved, reports suggest that this option hasn't been completely ruled out.

The project illustrates the rising appeal of prediction markets but also blurs the line between gaming, investing, and gambling. Experts caution that this exposes more people to addictive betting behaviours if this app is eventually introduced to major social media platforms.

The Rise of Prediction Markets

Recently, prediction markets have surged. This is fuelled by platforms such as Kalshi and Polymarket, which let users speculate on everything from the latest celebrity news to political elections. While supporters maintain that these platforms crowdsource public knowledge, critics warn that they keep users hooked by chasing the latest headlines and online discussions.

This raises fresh questions on Meta's reported interest in the sector. Should Arena eventually introduce real-money betting, then people can find themselves switching between the latest breaking news, their social media feeds, and gambling-style predictions without having to leave the app. Combine all of these pieces together, and you get one highly addictive platform.

Meta Already Under Pressure

The timing is also especially sensitive as Meta is already under a lot of pressure over how its platforms are affecting children and teenagers. Across the United States, schools and state attorneys have already accused the company of deliberately designing both Facebook and Instagram to encourage excessive scrolling through personalised feeds, algorithm-driven recommendations, and notifications. The lawsuits claim that these have encouraged compulsive use and heavy screen time that has played a part in rising mental health problems among the youth.

Meta heavily disputes these claims, arguing that they have introduced parental controls and strengthened youth safety tools. Critics worry that adding another interactive prediction-based platform could intensify issues concerning excessive social media usage with prediction market features.

Those Most Vulnerable Could Be Hit Hardest

While advocates see prediction markets as an innovative way of forecasting real-world events, critics say that the people at risk are the ones who are already struggling with gambling addiction.

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Even without cash betting, experts state that the points-based version of Arena has the potential to normalise gambling-like behaviours by rewarding users through constant engagement and competitive play. If real money is added later on, then critics fear that it's highly likely that vulnerable users, and not tech companies, could end up paying a higher price in terms of losses and addiction.

Meta's Push to Find Next Big Hit

Arena is just the latest example of the ways Mark Zuckerberg's Meta is exploring how to deepen user activity on its platforms. The company has also invested heavily in AI, the metaverse, digital payments, and creator tools, and reportedly, a standalone AI image-generation app is in the works.

It has had prediction platforms before, most notably Forecast during the pandemic. However, it never quite took off. Regardless of whether Arena succeeds, it highlights Meta's relentless pursuit of its next big attention-grabbing breakthrough.