Meta is facing a potential $1.4 trillion (£1.05 trillion) penalty in a youth safety lawsuit accusing the company of deliberately designing Facebook and Instagram to keep teenagers engaged. The figure, nearly as large as Meta's own market value, has been set out by four US states that have escalated a federal case over alleged harms to young users.

The lawsuit, led by California, Colorado, Kentucky and New Jersey, alleges that Meta's design features and safety claims contributed to harm among minors, including anxiety, depression and self-harm. The states say those practices violated consumer protection laws and the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), turning a platform-safety dispute into a major legal test for the company.

New Mexico Verdict Signals Scale Of Risk

The prospect of large penalties is not hypothetical. In March 2026, a New Mexico jury found Meta liable for violating the state's Unfair Practices Act by misleading users about child safety and enabling sexual exploitation on its platforms.

The jury ordered Meta to pay $375 million (£281.25 million), calculating the sum on the basis of thousands of violations at up to $5,000 (£3,750) each, a per-violation model that mirrors the logic now being deployed in the multi-state case.

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New Mexico prosecutors presented internal Meta documents and whistleblower testimony showing the company was aware of predators exploiting its platforms but failed to act adequately.

The state's attorney general, Raúl Torrez, called the verdict 'historic', alleging Meta executives knew their products harmed children but disregarded internal warnings and misled the public.

Court filings in that case described minors being targeted by adult predators through Instagram and Facebook, with some victims reporting repeated unwanted sexual advances and explicit material pushed by algorithmic recommendations. Those same patterns of alleged harm now form part of the multi-state lawsuit, which seeks not only fines but court-ordered changes to Meta's product design.

Allegations Of Addictive Design And COPPA Breaches

The current federal lawsuit, filed by dozens of attorneys general in 2023 and now proceeding to trial with four lead states, accuses Meta of intentionally designing Instagram and Facebook to be addictive for young people, worsening anxiety, depression and loneliness.

Plaintiffs cite internal research, including a 2020 study dubbed 'Project Mercury', which allegedly found that people who deactivated Facebook for a week reported lower depression and anxiety, yet Meta halted further work rather than publish the findings.

According to court filings, the states allege Meta required users to be reported up to 17 times for sex trafficking attempts before removal, a threshold described internally as 'very, very, very high'.

The complaint also claims Meta built youth safety tools to be rarely used and blocked testing of stronger measures over growth concerns, alleging a pattern of prioritising engagement over child safety.

Trial Timeline And Wider Legal Precedent

In a separate federal proceeding in March 2026, a jury found Meta and Google negligent in social media harms to children and ordered the companies to pay $6 million (£4.5 million) in damages, a verdict that plaintiffs argue sets a precedent for holding platforms accountable for algorithmic amplification of harmful content.

Meta has said it disagrees with such rulings and plans to appeal, maintaining that its platforms are safe when used as intended and that it has listened to parents and made changes over more than a decade.

The company's latest filing stresses that any final penalty is likely to be lower than the $1.4 trillion (£1.05 trillion) headline figure after judicial review, but the scale of the demand highlights the stakes of the youth safety lawsuit.

For parents, regulators and investors, the August trial in California will be a test of whether courts are willing to treat teen mental health harms as a systemic failure of social media business models.