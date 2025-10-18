Hollywood heartthrob Joe Manganiello is officially off the market again. The Magic Mike and True Blood star has confirmed his engagement to actress and model Caitlin O'Connor, marking a new beginning nearly two years after his high-profile separation from Sofia Vergara.

The couple, who reportedly began dating in 2023, announced their engagement earlier this week — sparking curiosity among fans eager to know more about Manganiello's new fiancée and the age gap between them.

Who is Caitlin O'Connor?

Caitlin O'Connor, 36, is an American actress, model, and television host who has built a versatile career across entertainment and lifestyle media. Born on August 3, 1989, in Los Angeles and raised in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, she later earned her degree in English from UCLA.

O'Connor began as a model before moving into acting and on-screen hosting. Her acting credits include appearances in hit shows like Winning Time, Two and a Half Men, Key & Peele, and Tosh.0.

She has also fronted campaigns for Maxim and TheChive, and hosted digital and red-carpet segments for outlets such as E! News and ArsenicTV. Known for her charm and screen presence, O'Connor has become a familiar face in Hollywood's lifestyle circuit — and now, she's set to become part of one of its most talked-about love stories.

Beyond her entertainment career, O'Connor maintains an active social media presence where she shares lifestyle, fashion and travel content. Her growing following has contributed to her reputation as a rising name in Hollywood, particularly after her relationship with Manganiello became public.

How Big Is Their Age Gap?

Caitlin O'Connor is 36 years old, while Joe Manganiello is turning 49 this year, making for an age difference of 13 years. The age gap has sparked public discussion, particularly given Manganiello's high-profile marriage to actress Sofia Vergara, which ended in 2023 after seven years.

Despite the attention, the couple appear to share a close bond. They have been seen travelling together across Europe and attending events in Paris, Finland and Italy.

Social media posts from both O'Connor and Manganiello show a strong partnership built around shared interests in film, fitness and philanthropy.

Inside the Engagement and Relationship Timeline

A TMZ report indicates that Manganiello proposed to O'Connor on 24 June 2025, nearly two years after they began dating. While the pair kept their engagement private for several months, the official announcement came during Manganiello's film festival appearance in October.

Since confirming the news, the couple have received warm messages from friends and fans alike. According to reports, O'Connor has been spotted wearing her engagement ring at recent public events, but no wedding date has yet been announced.

How Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Met

Manganiello and O'Connor first met in September 2023 at a small after-party for HBO's Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, where O'Connor portrayed actress Dyan Cannon.

According to People magazine, their connection was instant, and they began dating shortly afterwards. The couple made their public debut on the red carpet in December 2023 and have since attended several high-profile events together, including film festivals and charity galas.

Their engagement was first confirmed when Manganiello referred to O'Connor as his fiancée during his speech at the San Diego Film Festival in October 2025, where he was being honoured with a Career Spotlight Award.

Shortly after, O'Connor shared a post on Instagram showing off her engagement ring, with the caption celebrating their June 2025 proposal.