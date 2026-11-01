TikTok creator Karle Davidson claims police arrested her outside Texas Roadhouse in Panama City Beach, Florida, during Bike Week after she flashed diners who had repeatedly approached her table to preach.

Davidson and a friend had gone for dinner and drinks after their shifts. In her TikTok account of the encounter, she alleged that members of a nearby group continued approaching their booth despite requests to leave them alone and a complaint to their server. She described the alleged booking as disorderly intoxication.

No police statement, arrest record or response from Texas Roadhouse accompanies the account, leaving the official basis for the alleged booking unverified.

Unwanted Preaching at Texas Roadhouse

Recounting the evening while driving and laughing in her video, Davidson described a large group seated across the section from their corner booth. She was uncertain about its religious affiliation. The account does not identify a church associated with the diners.

'There was a big table on the other side of the section of this super Christian group. I don't know if evangelists or what they were,' Davidson recalled.

By her account, members approached in groups of two or three, praising the Lord and directing their preaching towards the women. Both objected, telling them that the restaurant was not an appropriate setting.

Davidson alleged that the approaches continued after those objections. She and her friend then alerted their server, seeking an end to the interruptions while they were dining.

Davidson Describes Her Texas Roadhouse Exit

The display she described occurred as the women were preparing to leave. Davidson acknowledged that she wanted revenge after the repeated approaches, and recounted climbing onto a booth behind the group.

'As we were leaving, I got up on the booth behind them, and I dumped them out with pasties on,' she stated.

She specified that adhesive pasties covered her nipples during the brief display. She recalled telling the group 'God bless!' and described an unfavourable reaction.

The encounter then moved outside. In Davidson's account, the restaurant manager followed the women to the kerb, where a confrontation occurred before police were called.

Guidance from hospitality publication Hotel Executive describes private venues' authority to enforce conduct rules and remove customers who disrupt other diners' experience. That general guidance does not establish what action the restaurant took over Davidson's complaint.

Questions Surround the Texas Roadhouse Arrest

Davidson argued that the pasties prevented officers from citing her for indecent exposure and that they instead booked her for disorderly intoxication. That was her interpretation of their decision, rather than a reason confirmed by law enforcement.

Florida Statute §856.011 concerns intoxication that endangers another person's safety or property, or intoxication or alcohol consumption in a public place that causes a public disturbance.

The distinction matters to the allegation Davidson described. Drinking alcohol alone does not establish the offence, and the smell of alcohol does not automatically satisfy the requirements of endangerment or a public disturbance.

The statute does not require a breathalyser test. Officers may assess intoxication through observations such as slurred speech, bloodshot eyes or an unsteady gait, alongside the other legal requirements. Davidson's account does not establish that officers observed those signs.

Davidson maintained that she requested a breathalyser. She alleged that officers declined, telling her they could smell alcohol.

Davidson has also claimed in a separate social media post that she was found not guilty, although the reported court outcome has not been independently verified.